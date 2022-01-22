Digvijaya Singh Wishes Netaji On Jayanti Today; BJP Says 'can't Even Get Date Right'

In a major embarrassment for the Congress party, senior leader Digvijaya Singh tweeted wishing 'Netaji Jayanti' today, January 22 whereas the Indian icon's birth anniversary is on January 23. Bharatiya Janta Party slammed the grand-old party for getting the freedom fighter's birth anniversary incorrectly. BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla also compared Prime Minister's Narendra Modi's tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose with hologram statue announcement and said Congress can only remember their party leaders birth dates.

Taking it to Instagram, Poonawalla also said that the entire Congress has devoted life to only one 'family' and asserted, "When the whole life is devoted to the devotion of only one family, then how will it be known when Netaji's birth anniversary is! Similar has always been the attitude of Congress with Netaji, Sardar Patel and other freedom heroes. His birth anniversary is tomorrow, 23 January Congress cannot even get the date right."

जब पूरी ज़िंदगी केवल एक ही परिवार की भक्ति की हो तो नेताजी की जयंती कब है यह कैसे मालूम होगा! इसी तरह हमेशा नेताजी, सरदार पटेल और अन्य स्वतंत्रता वीरों के साथ कांग्रेस का रवैया रहा है



उनकी जयंती कल है २३ जनवरी को



— Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) January 22, 2022

'Congress can only remember Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra & Nehruji's birthday'

Speaking exclusively to Republic the BJP leader further slammed the Congress party:

"Look when your entire history has been on doing Pariwar bhakti rather doing Desh bhakti then this happens. Their priority has been only one family and that is why they have ignored all the heroes of our country like Netaji, Sardar Patel, Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Now even if your try to cosmetically portray that you are paying glitters to Netaji, you will get the birth date wrong. They can only get the birthdays of Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Vadra and Nehru ji," mentioned Shehzad Poonawalla.

PM Modi's tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose

Earlier on January 15, the Prime Minister had announced that Republic Day celebrations will now commence from January 23 every year instead of January 24. News agency ANI citing government sources has informed that the decision has been taken to include the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Earlier, the Modi government had started the celebration of Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary as Parakram Divas. This development follows other similar decisions wherein the government has focused on celebrating and commemorating important aspects of India's history and culture.

On January 21, Friday, PM Modi said that on the 125th anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a grand statue of the freedom fighter would be installed at the canopy adjoining India Gate where till 1968 a figure of Imperial Monarch King George V had stood, and until that statue is built, a hologram of Netaji will occupy the spot after he unveils it on January 23 at around 6 PM.

Image: ANI