Digvijaya Singh's Brother Backs Calls For Loudspeaker Ban; Avers 'Public Will Get Relief'

Amid the growing clamour for banning loudspeakers, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's brother Lakshman Singh echoed this demand. Having served in the Lok Sabha for 5 terms, he won the Chachoura Assembly seat in the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Singh claimed that this would prevent a riot-like situation, thereby providing much-needed relief to the people.

Congress MLA Lakshman Singh opined, "It would be a good decision to ban loudspeakers. There will be no riots, the public will get relief. Neither Ram is deaf nor Allah. What will some "fools" tell and teach to the forces who maintain the world?"

The loudspeaker row

The recent controversy over loudspeakers was ignited by MNS president Raj Thackeray during his massive rally in Thane on April 12. On this occasion, he asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques within May 3, failing which he warned MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

Opining that this is not a religious but a social issue, he added, "I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do". On April 20, the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha wrote to CJI NV Ramana to take suo moto cognizance of the broadcast of Azaan from loudspeakers.

"Nations like the United States of America, China, and Australia are some nations to name a few, having a significant Muslim population as a minority where Azaan is not allowed through loudspeakers. With loudspeakers emitting incorrigible sound from wee hours of the day till evening it affects heart patients who are shockingly woken up when they need silence and good sleep and tired persons who need sleep," it noted.

Therefore, it urged the Supreme Court to direct that loudspeakers be used only during festivals and not on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath directed that the installation of mics will not be allowed at new locations. In the case of already installed mics, he mandated that the volume must be regulated in a manner that the sound is not heard outside the premises.

Calling for the implementation of this model in MP, former Union Minister Uma Bharti demanded that the volume of mics should be strictly regulated between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. She highlighted that students studying in schools, people in hospitals and the unwell or old persons in homes are adversely impacted by the sound of loudspeakers.