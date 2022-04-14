Digvijaya Singh's Silence On Ram Navami Unrest Attempt To Incite Riots: RSS' Indresh Kumar

RSS leader Indresh Kumar accused Congress leaders of having a mentality of inciting violence to play votebank politics. The RSS leader stated that Digvijaya Singh won't condemn the recent clashes in various cities during Ram Navami as they want to stoke violence by remaining silent, and instigate people to do politics.

RSS leader Indresh Kumar said, "Digvijaya Singh has never appealed to the people to live peacefully together. The people of his kind have a mindset to incite violence. Digvijaya wants violence otherwise he would have condemned. They instigate people to do politics."

However, Kumar pointed out the failure of this kind of politics and asserted that while people from the minority community have understood their mindset and are giving a befitting response, the political leaders of the kind of Digvijaya Singh are furious.

Digvijaya Singh charged in 4 more cases for fake tweet

The Congress leader had tweeted a photo, which he claimed was taken during the clashes in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh. The tweet had a photo of some Hindus climbing a mosque to put up saffron flags, however, it turned out to be an old image from Bihar but by then the tweet went viral. Singh later accepted the mistake and deleted the post, in which he mentioned, "Is it appropriate to hoist saffron flag on a mosque? Did the Khargone administration allow this procession to carry weapons? Will bulldozers run at the homes of all those who throw stones, irrespective of religion?" (Translated from Hindi).

Conspiracy to tarnish Madhya Pradesh's image: Complainant

A complaint was filed against Singh for posting the fake tweet. Republic Media Network got in touch with the complainant, identified as Gaurav. "I saw the tweet, which Digvijaya Singh uploaded earlier in the day. It was his conspiracy to malign the image of Madhya Pradesh. He had accused our Chief Minister of bias, which was baseless. The Madhya Pradesh CM has also tweeted and given an answer to his accusation," Gaurav told Republic Media Network.

Violence in Khargone during Ram Navami

Violence broke out in Khargone city of Madhya Pradesh as miscreants pelted stones during a Ram Navami procession on Sunday. Clashes took place in the city, leading to injuries and public damage, forcing the implementation of Section 144 of CrPC in the entire city.

Image: ANI