Digvijaya Singh's 'Traitor Rate Card' & Upside-down Lotus Symbol Garners BJP Complaint

The BJP has filed a complaint against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh with Bhopal Crime Branch for posting a 'traitor rate card' on his social media account. BJP leader Bhagwandas Sabnani said that the rate card attempted to defame the politicians mentioned in the rate card and mocked the symbol of the party.

"Public and Congress party have made Digvijaya Singh sit at home but he is still involved in such things. Today he posted a traitor rate card from his personal social media handle. He has mentioned the names of 25 respected public representatives in that card. He has defamed these representatives. He has also featured an upside-down lotus symbol of our party in that card. We have given a complaint to the Election Commission as well," he told ANI.

Sabnani called for the suspension of Digvijaya Singh's social media account for the offensive post. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Crime Branch Gopal Dhakad confirmed that a complaint has been filed by Sabnani against the Congress leader.

'Traitor rate card'

Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh bypolls, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh took a dig at the party legislators who switched over to BJP. Terming them as "traitors", he alleged that they were paid Rs 35 crore each to shift their allegiance. All 25 Congress MLAs joined BJP since March 2020 have been given tickets by the ruling party in the upcoming by-election on November 2.

In a dig at these candidates, Singh opined that the people who voted for them in the 2018 Assembly polls deserved to get a "share" of the alleged horsetrading amount. He called upon the people to not vote for these candidates unless the latter are willing to part with Rs 35 crore. Moreover, the Rajya Sabha MP put up photos of the ex-legislators along with a caption 'Traitor rate card', the number of votes secured by them in the last election and the amount "due" to each voter. Earlier in the day, the Congress party released its manifesto for the bypolls.

https://t.co/21bNbfrx12



लोकतंत्र के बही खाते में जो लोग कॉंग्रेस से ग़द्दारी कर ₹३५-३५ करोड़ में बिके उन्हें जिन लोगों ने उन्हें वोट दिए उसमें से वोट देने वालों को उनका हिस्सा देना चाहिए। जब तक उन्हें उनका ₹३५ करोड़ में से हिस्सा ना मिले तब तक उन्हें वोट नहीं देना चाहिए। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) October 17, 2020

