Dikshit Defends Gandhi's Absence From Cong Foundation Day Event: 'Not Party Chief Anymore'

With Rahul Gandhi's sudden visit to Italy triggering another controversy, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has defended the former chief's decision to skip the party's Foundation Day celebrations on Monday. Highlighting that Rahul Gandhi is not the party president anymore, Dikshit remarked that it is his 'personal choice' to attend or skip any party events. The former Congress chief and Wayanad MP left for Italy on Sunday for a 'short personal visit', as described by the party's spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

"It is his personal choice whether he wants to attend the party event or no. He is not the party president, so it is fine. Those who wish to, can show their presence or contribution to the party in whatever way they find it suitable," said Sandeep Dikshit on Monday.

BJP fires jibes, Cong defends

Rahul Gandhi's visit to Italy amid the ongoing farmers' protest which has been vehemently supported by the Congress has evoked strong reactions across party lines. While several Congress leaders have defended the decision, several BJP leaders have fired jibes at the Wayanad MP terming his visit as a 'vacation'. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also took a dig at Gandhi's visit as he remarked that the former Congress chief must have gone to 'celebrate a party'.

In a tweet in Hindi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "The Congress is celebrating its 136th Foundation Day here and Rahul has run away." The BJP leader used the popular Hindi idiom 'Nau Do Gyarah (9 2 11)' in his tweet. On his tweet, a user commented that "Rahul Gandhi has nothing to do with the party", to which Shivraj replied, "Why not? He must have gone to celebrate the party."

Amid attack from BJP, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that Rahul Gandhi has gone for a "short personal visit" and will be back soon. Whereas, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad while speaking to reporters on 136th Foundation day of the Congress said that the party has been celebrating the day irrespective of "someone's presence or absence."

On the other hand, in what came as a surprise, former Union Minister and former PCC president Kanti Lal Bhuria said that Rahul Gandhi has gone for party work. "Rahul Gandhi has gone to Italy for party work. Here interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is present, Kamal Nath is present. He has prior commitments, he has party work there also, so he has gone," Bhuria said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader KC Venugopal said that everyone has the right to undertake personal visits and slammed BJP. "Rahul Gandhi has gone to see his grandmother. Is it wrong? Everybody has the right to undertake personal visits. BJP is indulging in low-level politics. They are targeting Rahul Gandhi because they want to target only one leader," KC Venugopal said.

