Dilip Ghosh Admits 'bermuda' Comment 'unnecessary', Blames Mamata For Diverting Issues

Admitting that there was no need to make the 'bermuda' remark, BJP Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh on Thursday, blamed Mamata Banerjee for the lowering language in Bengal poll campaign. Talking to Republic Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Ghosh said that Banerjee was unnecessarily raking up issues, trying to divert the poll campaign. Not apologising for his controversial remark, he said that he condemned Banerjee's behaviour, as it did not befit a woman.

Ghosh admits 'bermuda' comment 'unnecessary'; blames Mamata

"You are right, there was no need for such discussions. During polls, there are many issues that should be talked about. I think the debate on Mamata Banerjee is unnecessary and the issues she is raking is also not important. She had ten years to develop Bengal, but could not do anything, hence she is trying to divert attention with such 'naatak'. I don't want to comment on such things," said Ghosh. READ | Yogi Adityanath slams Mamata Banerjee, avers her slogan is 'Mera Vikas, TMC ka Vikas'

He added, "In Bengal, our women wear sarees. This was not needed. The issue has now shifted from 'Vikas' to her leg. I had just said that we respect women and the kind of behaviour it is expected from her, we don't get. That, I oppose."

Ghosh Vs Mamata

On Tuesday, Ghosh sparked controversy as he fired a jibe at TMC chief Mamata Banerjee's leg injury. In an attempt to mock the Bengal CM's injury at his rally in Purulia district, Dilip Ghosh made a distasteful remark, invoking Mamata Banerjee's attire, which has invited severe criticism against the state BJP chief. He suggested that Banerjee can 'wear a bermuda, if she wanted to show her legs'.

Referring to Mamata Banerjee's rallies in which she is seen addressing while sitting in a wheelchair, Ghosh said, "She is wearing a saree, showing her one leg and not the other. I have not seen anyone wear a saree like this. If you want to show legs then why are you wearing a saree, wear a bermuda."

Retorting to Ghosh's slur, TMC launched a scathing attack on Dilip Ghosh and the saffron party. Sharing the video of Ghosh's rally in which he made the controversial comment, the Trinamool Congress stated that the use of such 'derogatory language' about a female CM proves that BJP leaders do not 'respect women'. TMC MP Kakoli Dastidar also slammed the BJP leader, adding that he has 'crossed all limits.'

Refusing to apologise, Ghosh asserted, "She's our CM, we expect her to act appropriately, befitting Bengal’s culture. A woman showing her legs in saree is inappropriate. People are objecting. I found it objectionable so I spoke." Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.