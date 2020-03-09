Dilip Ghosh Backs His Controversial 'Women On Drugs' Comment

Dilip Ghosh known for his controversial statements, made another gaffe on Monday when his comments on women protestors sent shock waves to many on the Internet. While celebrating Holi in Midnapore, the Bengal BJP Chief and MP backed his comment on women protestors being on drugs and said the ones who are critical of his comments are actually supporting the act.

"Wherever there are Azaadi slogans, Pakistani slogans, women are being made to come in the forefront. We have seen videos of those women taking drugs openly. It's not the job of women. Ones who are critical of me means that they are supporting them. I criticize them." said Ghosh.

Controversy erupted when Dilip Ghosh stated that women are being given drugs and made to sit in protest, particularly taking a dig at the women at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi and other such models of women protestors throughout the country, including one at Park Circus Maidan in Kolkata.

"Destructive protests are going on over the past few days. Women are being made to protest under the influence of drugs and are shouting throughout the day. This indicates that they have forgotten culture, can’t differentiate between right and wrong and have lost their sense of decency," said Ghosh on a day which is celebrated as International Women's Day.

The comments made by Dilip Ghosh did not go down well with different quarters in the political sector of Bengal as well the country. Mayor of Kolkata and the states Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim described Ghosh's comments as uncivilised and barbaric. Hakim also termed it to be an insult to all women, especially taking the importance of the day into account.

Criticism was not restricted in Bengal only as NCP leader Nawab Malik too lashed out on the Bengal BJP Chief.

"Is Dilip Ghosh giving statement after consuming Bhaang?" questioned NCP senior leader Nawab Malik adding that Ghosh's statement is extremely condemnable as it has insulted women.

Controversial comments are not new to the Bengal BJP chief as he has faced massive criticism and legal cases for speaking his heart out but as he said on Monday, Dilip Ghosh 'criticises' the ones who are 'critical of his comments!'

