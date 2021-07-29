Dilip Ghosh Dismisses Sonia-Mamata Meet; Says 'Remove Modi Movement' Failed Before

Dismissing the Mamata-Sonia meeting as inconsequential, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Thursday, pointed out that Congress itself was in a bad condition. Claiming that a concentrated effort to 'remove Modi' by uniting all Opposition was done in 2019, Ghosh said that failure was witnessed by the people. Lambasting the Opposition for disrupting the Parliament over the Pegasus row, he said while the Centre was ready to answer, the Opposition was not ready to listen.

Dilip Ghosh dismisses Mamata-Sonia meeting

"Previously too Mamata has met with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. What happened to it? Congress itself is in tatters. Previously too they had started a movement to 'remove Modi' and people saw its result," said Ghosh. Talking about the deadlock in Parliament, he added, "Opposition is raising issues of no importance and doing chaos to stall Parliament is not good".

Mamata meets Sonia, Kejriwal

On Day 3 of her Delhi sojourn, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee held a 45-minute meeting with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence where her son Rahul Gandhi was also present. After the meeting, Banerjee said, "'Sonia Gandhi also wants the unity of the Opposition. Congress trusts the regional parties and regional parties trust Congress. We want to see 'sacche din', saw enough of 'achhe din'." Later, the CM met with her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal along with her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. Later, Banerjee chaired a meeting with TMC MPs where she claimed 'Khela will happen across India'.

Mamata Banerjee's Delhi sojourn

After winning back Bengal, Banerjee has embarked on a 5-day journey to Delhi huddling up with many Opposition leaders, hinting at a 2024 coalition spearheaded by her. On Tuesday, she kicked off a slew of meetings by visiting Congress leaders - Kamal Nath and Anand Sharma terming it a 'reunion of friends'. Later she met with PM Modi - a first since the stormy Cyclone Yaas review meeting - discussing the 'need for more vaccines', 'West Bengal's change of name'. Stating that PM was hearty both healthwise and mindwise, she refuted raising the issue of Bengal bypolls - which is required for her to remain CM as she lost her Nandigram election to Suvendu Adhikari.

Apart from these leaders, she also met Congress politician/lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi who is representing the Trinamool govt in the Narada sting case. She is scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar and has called for an SC-probe into the Pegasus snooping. Ahead of the meeting, Banerjee announced that her state government has formed an inquiry commission, headed by two retired judges, to look into the alleged snooping of key political figures using Israeli spyware Pegasus.