The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has reacted to leaders returning to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and has warned them against damaging the party's prospects in West Bengal. On Sunday, BJP's national vice-president Dilip Ghosh warned that 'agents who are still damaging the prospects of the BJP from within' will be thrown out of the saffron party. Earlier, Dilip Ghosh has said that the BJP had made a mistake by inducting a person like Rajib Banerjee into the party.

In a Facebook post, Ghosh stated that 'many agents had entered' the BJP ahead of the high-octane West Bengal assembly polls earlier this year. He further said that while many left, several others remain to sabotage the party from within. Ghosh has claimed that these 'agents' do not want the BJP to become stronger and has vowed to throw them out.

"Many agents had entered into our party before the assembly polls. Many of them have already left while others still remain and sabotaging the party." "They don't want the BJP to become stronger. We will throw each of them out," Ghosh further said.

Taking a dig at Dilip Ghosh, Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy wondered if 'Dilip Ghosh is at all taken seriously by his party considering he had been stripped off his post as state unit president and given a non-functioning post by the central leadership'. Moreover, TMC state spokesman Kunal Ghosh also claimed that there is a growing feud within the West Bengal BJP.

"We don't know if Dilip Ghosh is referring to Suvendu Adhikari as an agent. But the Facebook post reveals the growing feud within the BJP which is falling like a pack of cards."

Rajib Banerjee rejoins TMC

Trinamool Congress turncoat Rajib Banerjee who had joined the BJP ahead of the West Bengal polls returned to his former party on Sunday. Rajib Banerjee was welcomed back to the TMC's fold by party leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Sushmita Dev in Agartala. He also raised slogans 'Mamata Banerjee zindabad!' and 'Trinamool Zindabad!'. Moreover, he also termed TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee as 'Mother India'.

"Mamata Banerjee is Mother India. I made a mistake, I admit it. I decided out of anger. I am ashamed, I am sorry," said Banerjee.

We wholeheartedly welcome Shri @RajibBanerjeeWB and sitting @BJP4Tripura MLA Shri Ashish Das, into our Trinamool Congress family.



Both leaders have joined us today in the presence of our National General Secretary Shri @abhishekaitc, in Tripura. — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) October 31, 2021

With PTI inputs