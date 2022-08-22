'Dilip Ghosh Has Lose Screws': Saugata Roy Reacts To 'CBI Officers Sold To TMC' Remark

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy has rubbished the allegations of BJP National national vice-president Dilip Ghosh that some officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had a “setting” with the TMC in West Bengal. On Sunday, Ghosh claimed that some CBI officials were "sold" to the ruling party, because of which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was sent by the Central government to probe corruption cases in Bengal.

Reacting to the remarks, TMC's Saugata Roy said, "CBI and ED are both Central government agencies. Dilip Ghosh is talking favour of one and against another. He may have a screw loose or something. He is talking rubbish. Ghosh may have said this to target (party colleague and Leader of Opposition) Suvendu Adhikari."

Some CBI officers 'sold' to TMC: Dilip Ghosh

BJP MP Dilip Ghosh made the embarrassing statement at a program of the Central Cultural Ministry in Kolkata, where he pointed out, "Some CBI officers were sold out, some in lakhs, some in crores.''

“Some men (CBI officers) were purchased, there was a setting. An investigation has been started and some officers have also been replaced. The central agency has been conducting probes for the last couple of months in Bengal, but there was no significant effect, neither any documents came out. I believe some officers were sold in lakhs, some in crores,” he claimed.

"The government understood this, and with the special initiative of the finance minister, the ED was sent to probe the scams. Some leaders who were involved in the setting are raising questions about the ED investigation now. They said, why is the ED probing the cases and not CBI? They even moved to court.," added Ghosh.

Shortly after the controversial statement, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee stated the ED and CBI are neutral agencies and the party has nothing to do with the ongoing probe. "The ED and CBI are neutral agencies. They are probing in their own way, we do respect them. We are happy with the investigation of the ED and CBI. The BJP has no relation with the central agencies," Chatterjee clarified.