Dilip Ghosh Highlights Growth Of Bengal BJP Under His Tenure, Backs Majumdar's Appointment

After being appointed as the BJP national vice-president, Dilip Ghosh weighed in on the changes in the Bengal BJP under his leadership talking about how it had emerged as the chief opposition party in the state. Ghosh stated that when the party set foot in Bengal nearly 5 years ago, it was faceless, but today its power was equal to that of the ruling TMC. He also spoke about his replacement- BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar- saying that the party had taken a 'far-sighted decision' by giving him the role.

"When we started 5 yrs ago, things in Bengal were different. No one uttered BJP's name. Now it has become the chief opposition party. Our power is equal to TMC. I think the party has taken a far-sighted decision by giving such responsibility to Sukanta babu," said Dilip Ghosh.

"I have gained more experience so the party has given me a bigger responsibility. I held a meeting with the party national president after the polls and told him about my duties. My mission is now half complete," he added.

Changes in the BJP top brass

On Monday, BJP appointed MP Sukanta Majumdar as the West Bengal BJP President replacing Dilip Ghosh. BJP National President JP Nadda announced that MP Sukanta Majumdar has been appointed as the West Bengal unit president, while Dilip Ghosh has been made the national vice-president of the party. Moreover, former Governor of Uttarakhand, Baby Rani Maurya has also been made the national vice president of the BJP.

In his first reaction after being appointed, Sukanta Majumdar vowed to protect the state from Mamata Banerjee's "Talibani rule". Speaking to ANI he said, "They've given such a huge responsibility to a small worker like me. Thankful to party chief JP Nadda, PM and others. BJP had fought earlier to save WB and stop its Talibanisation, we'll do so in future too. We'll protect it from Talibani rule of Mamata Banerjee."

He added, "Those who believe in the ideology of the party know that our real strength lies in booth workers. Tomorrow, if I also leave, it won't affect the party as the workers would still fight".

