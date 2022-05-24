Dilip Ghosh Lambasts Mamata's Grouse Over Fuel Price Cut; 'Why Hasn't WB CM Slashed VAT?'

As Mamata Banerjee cried foul even after the Centre's fuel price cut, BJP's Dilip Ghosh questioned the West Bengal CM on her refusal to slash VAT in the state. Speaking to the media on Monday, the former WB BJP president accused her of denying the people their due and alleged corruption in government schemes. Lamenting that she wants to oppose everything done by the Union government, he called for the WB government to compete with other states instead of continuously fighting with the Centre.

Dilip Ghosh remarked, "Why hasn't she reduced prices? What is her contribution? In the entire country, the Centre has reduced the price of petroleum products twice. Every state government has reduced it. Why does it cost the most in Bengal? She takes everything but does not give anything. She is denying the people their due. They siphon away half the money of MNREGA. They siphon away half of the ration. In Bengal, people don't get the benefit of government schemes without paying cut money."

"She has made a mockery of the entire system. That's why people are migrating from the state. It has become her habit to oppose everything. There is no positive work. She should first showcase her work. Compete with other states. You won't get anything by fighting. Bengal has lagged behind in the last 40 years because of fighting," he added.

1.2 One side she is failing to give pension,DA to state Govt. Employees.On other side,not able to reduce VAT on petro product. To her, this is centre's responsibility.Then why she is occupying the seat of CM as she does not have any work to do to relieve pressure on common people — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) May 23, 2022

'Not getting our dues'

Earlier in the day, WB CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that her state would incur a revenue loss of Rs.1141 crore due to a reduction of taxes on fuel by the Centre. On May 21, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed the Additional Excise Duty on fuel thereby reducing the price of petrol and diesel by Rs.9.5 per litre and Rs.7 per litre- a move that will cost the Centre Rs.1 lakh crore per year. On this occasion, she also exhorted the state governments to implement a similar cut to pass on the relief to the common man.

However, the TMC supremo was quoted as saying by PTI, "There is an automatic state tax deduction of Rs.1.80 on petrol and Rs.1.03 on diesel (in West Bengal). We have been providing a rebate of Re 1 per litre for both. Thus, the total rebate becomes Rs.2.80 on petrol and Rs.2.03 on diesel". "The concession provided by the Centre to BJP-ruled states is not given to states governed by opposition parties. We are not getting our dues," she added, accusing the Narendra Modi-led government of earning Rs.18,23,324 crore from excise duty from 2014 onwards by looting the common man.