Dilip Ghosh Makes Light Of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's Injury After 'bermuda' Shocker

Dilip Ghosh, the West Bengal Chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who triggered a controversy with a shocking 'wear a bermuda' remark a day earlier, took another swipe at Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, saying that the state's "wheelchair" government would not work. Speaking at Purulia, Ghosh asserted, "She (Mamata Banerjee) says Didi ke bolo (tell Didi), now she says Didi ke thelo (push Didi). Having said that for so long, now we have to push. Now we see a wheelchair government. This wheelchair government will not work. We want a change."

Dilip Ghosh takes a dig at Mamata Banerjee in Purulia rally

Ghosh made a "wheelchair" remark at the Trinamool Congress Supremo as CM Mamata Banerjee has been attending rallies and election campaigns in a wheelchair ever since she met with an accident at Nandigram and claimed that she was intentionally attacked by the BJP goons. In addition, the BJP chief said that the people of Bengal are done with the ruling government and want to see a change in the state.

Ghosh slams Mamata's 'false' claims

Dilip Ghosh went on to attack CM Mamata for her 'false' claims in the rallies. He affirmed that "Didi" has said that people do not want to see PM Modi's face but the truth is upside down. "Didi says people do not want to see Modi ji's face. Then how are these people coming (to rallies)? In fact, they do not want to see Didi's face, that is why Didi is showing a broken leg to people today."

The elections for the 294-seat West Bengal Assembly will be held between March 27 and April 29. On May 2, the votes will be counted. Out of a total of 294, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress currently holds 222 seats. However, the BJP made substantial gains in the State during the Lok Sabha elections, winning 18 of the 42 seats and establishing itself as the main opposition party. The BJP is putting its booth-level strategy into action, with top leaders such as Amit Shah and JP Nadda regularly campaigning in the state, and the Prime Minister speaking at mega-rallies in various districts. The TMC has also inducted a number of top leaders, and the party plans to hold at least 1,500 rallies and roadshows in total.

(with inputs from ANI)

(Picture Credit: PTI)