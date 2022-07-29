Dilip Ghosh Makes Massive Claim Over WB CM Sacking Partha Chatterjee; 'Chief Secy Signed'

On Friday, the BJP leveled massive allegations against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee within 24 hours of Partha Chatterjee being removed from all its posts and his suspension from primary membership of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). BJP National Vice-President Dilip Ghosh claimed that Mamata Banerjee had no intention to sack Partha Chatterjee but was compelled to do so due to pressure.

"After recovering crores of cash, it took 7 days for the Bengal government to sack him. He should have been removed from all his portfolios beforehand. He was sacked after crores worth of cash was recovered from him. She has saved many corrupt ministers before this and didn't sack anyone. Today there is a rebellion inside the party, in the society, the whole country witnessed that so much money was seized so he was sacked out of compulsion. To save the body, the hand has to be cut off," said Dilip Ghosh. He further said, "Chief Secretay signed the resignation letter, whereas Mamata was still not ready to dismiss Partha. First, they made Kunal Ghosh tweet then Abhishek Banerjee chaired a meeting and then they sacked him. The ruckus between the party members forced Mamata to demit Partha".

Dilip Ghosh also reacted to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's sexist remark on the President of India Droupadi Murmu and for calling her 'Rashtrapatni'. He said, "Congress has crossed all the limits. Droupadi Murmu is our President and deserves respect. Congress must chuck out Adhir Ranjan for his unruly behaviour. Congress ministers were performing drama, obstructing parliament proceedings. Sonia Gandhi has no right to stop Smriti Irani".

Partha Chatterjee sacked from cabinet

The Mamata Banerjee government on Thursday removed Partha Chatterjee from the ministry with immediate effect days after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, allegedly for misusing SSC recruitment and laundering money.

"Partha Chatterjee, minister in charge, department of industry, commerce and enterprises, department of information technology and electronics, department of parliamentary affairs and department of public enterprises and industrial reconstruction, is hereby relieved of his duties as MIC of the aforesaid department with immediate effect," an official order said.

The party's action comes after several party leaders, including TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh, spokesperson Debangshu Bhattacharya and others, demanded the sacking of Chatterjee from the state cabinet. It is worth noting that Trinamool's mouthpiece "Jago Bangla" has also stopped naming him either as a minister or the party's secretary-general. However, his name remains in the printer's line as its editor.

The ED arrested Chatterjee, who is also the secretary-general of the Trinamool Congress, on July 23, as a part of its probe into suspected irregularities in the School Service Commission's recruitment efforts (SSC). Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of Chatterjee, was also arrested by the federal agency, and money worth crores of rupees was seized from her multiple residences.

(Image: PTI)