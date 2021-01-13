Dilip Ghosh Pitches Corruption-free Governance In WB, Opens Up On CM Candidature Chances

On Wednesday, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh led a huge roadshow from the Howrah Indoor Stadium to Howrah Maidan in protest against alleged misgovernance in the state. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV during the roadshow, Ghosh flagged the menace of corruption, police atrocities and political violence. Highlighting the enthusiasm of BJP workers, he exuded confidence in his party winning at least 200 seats in the 294-member state Assembly.

BJP is looking to make major inroads in the WB Assembly election due in April-May 2021 buoyed by its win in 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the 2019 General Election. Refuting the charge that the JP Nadda-led party is dividing society, the Medinipur MP pointed out that Congress, TMC and CPI(M) leaders are joining BJP. In a reference to US President Donald Trump's supporters storming the US Capitol, he predicted that WB CM Mamata Banerjee would adopt a similar course of action after she loses the next election.

WB BJP chief Dilip Ghosh remarked, "We have started a Kisan Suraksha Abhiyan in the entire state. We are conducting rallies as a part of this campaign. We have to demonstrate our strength against the corruption, police atrocities and political violence in Howrah. We are doing this to save our workers and so that we can create an atmosphere in which they can work. Today, our workers are out on the streets. This is also a practice for our party organization. The election is coming up. Looking at the enthusiasm among the workers, BJP will fight the polls with full vigour and will form the government with 200 seats."

"BJP is the only party bringing everyone together. Congress, TMC, and CPI(M) leaders are joining BJP. So, how are we dividing people? Mamata Banerjee's behaviour is like Donald Trump. She will lose in the election, but not leave Nabanna. Before this, she had vandalised the state Assembly and paid a penalty of Rs.14 lakh. Dictatorship is in her DNA," he added.

'There is no democracy'

On this occasion, Ghosh underscored the need for corruption-free governance and a halt to political violence in West Bengal. Elaborating on the success story of BJP in the state, he assured that his party will ensure development in the state after winning the Assembly polls. Moreover, he claimed that there is no democracy in WB citing that the election to 118 Municipalities has taken not taken place in the last one and a half years. When the WB BJP president was quizzed on his chances of being projected as the party's CM candidate, he revealed that the high command will take an appropriate decision.

The Medinipur MP said, "BJP has been consistently working on the ground in the last 4-5 years. We have seen the outcome in the Panchayat and Parliament election. That's why the people of Bengal have started believing that BJP can form the government and usher in development. They have given a chance to all other parties who have failed. Bengal, which contributed 24% to the country's GDP, contributes only 7% now. People are witnessing that they are no jobs and industry. The state of the education sector is poor. Law and order has collapsed. There is no democracy. In the last one and half years, the election to 118 Municipalities hasn't taken place."

"As the election is approaching, such things will come up. Our party has a system. The party high command will decide who would be the CM candidate. We should first win 200 seats. Then, the government will be formed. Any worker can lead the government and usher in development," Ghosh commented on the possibility of being projected as BJP's CM face in the 2021 polls.

