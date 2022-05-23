Dilip Ghosh Questions Arjun Singh's Contributions To BJP; 'He Joined As MLA & Left As MP'

BJP National Vice-President Dilip Ghosh lashed out at former party leader Arjun Singh who joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday and questioned his contribution to the saffron party. Ghosh, in his salvos aimed at Arjun Singh, stated that Singh ‘succumbed to the atrocities of the ruling TMC in West Bengal.

Taking to Twitter, Dilip Ghosh wrote, “Leaving & joining keeps happening in West Bengal politics. After he joined BJP, the way administrative bulldozer was razed on him, he could not handle the pressure, so he surrendered. Our party has reached a stature that people like Arjun Singh who joined us as MLA left as MP.”

Furthering his tirade, Ghosh responded to Arjun Singh’s charge that the BJP is an “organization limited to Facebook” by stating that the party would not have lost over 200 workers, had the allegations been accurate. Dilip Ghosh said, “The party gave him a post, then a ticket to contest Lok Sabha. We also gave a ticket to his son in the Assembly and made him MLA. The ones whom we gave tickets to in the Municipal elections also left. Only he was left, he also quit today. BJP does politics on the basis of morality and ideology and we will continue to do so. Somebody’s exit from the party would not impact it.”

Ghosh further added, “The leaving of one or two people does not end the party. By people’s grace, we have 18 MPs and 77 MLAs in the state. Our party does not stand on the basis of other parties. Our party is standing strong on the ground, not because of the mercy of somebody, but because of party workers. Singh was given the responsibility for the party campaign in Bhawanipore, Asansol. He failed everywhere. What has he contributed to the party? He could not win the party a single seat.”

“I don’t think him leaving the party is a loss for us because they had joined the party when we were already going strong in the state and had won. If he had contributed so much to the party, he would have helped the party win. He left as he could not do so,” Ghosh went on to add. The BJP leader further emphasized the significance of maintaining the "struggle" in the state.

Politics can't be done in West Bengal while sitting in AC rooms: Arjun Singh

It is pertinent to mention here that Arjun Singh joined the TMC in Kolkata on Sunday in the presence of the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. After joining TMC, Arjun Singh took a jibe at BJP and stated that politics cannot be done in West Bengal by sitting in the AC rooms.

Responding to this, Ghosh said, “If we had done politics sitting in the AC rooms, how would our over 200 party workers have been killed? Even today, more than 40,000 cases are registered against our workers. There is a case registered against me in every court of Bengal. We have reached here with our struggle and will continue to do so.”

With agency inputs