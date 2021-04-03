Dilip Ghosh Reacts To Cong & ISF Poll Alliance; Says 'Bengal Will Turn Into Bangladesh'

After the Indian Secular Front (ISF) said on Saturday that all is not well in their "Sanyukta Morcha" alliance, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has reacted to this, saying that if this time the saffron party does not come to power in the state, then Bengal will turn into Bangladesh.

Ghosh said, "I had written a letter to the opposition leader in Vidhan Sabha saying that there should an alliance. Now I don't know if the alliance is final or not, as it is their internal matter. There is a lot of inconsistency in their stand. People know that if BJP does not come to power in Bengal this time, then the state will turn into Bangladesh."

Meanwhile, despite the Congress's denial of having an alliance, ISF chief Abbas Siddiqui has said that the two parties are working together in West Bengal. While speaking to ANI, the ISF chief said, "Congress denies having an alliance with us but we don't think that. We want Sanjukta Morcha to form the government and Congress workers to do better as they are struggling too. If their leadership thinks differently, what can we do?"

He added, At some places, the results of "Samyukta Morcha" (Bengal alliance between Congress, Left & ISF) is good while at some places other parties are doing well. This is what we are hearing. But I want every voter to vote for their favourite candidate."

West Bengal Assembly Elections

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with a voter turnout of 79.79 percent and the second phase concluded on Thursday with a voter turnout of 80.43 percent. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.