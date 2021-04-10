Dilip Ghosh Rubbishes Demand For Amit Shah's Resignation; Demands Case Against Mamata

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday rubbished TMC's demand for the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah post the Cooch Behar killings. Speaking to the media in Kamarkhati, he contended that WB CM Mamata Banerjee was levelling allegations against the Central Armed Police Forces as she is losing in the Assembly election. Holding her responsible for instigating the violence, he called for the registration of a criminal case against the TMC supremo. Moreover, he demanded that Banerjee should be debarred from participating in the poll campaign.

WB BJP chief Dilip Ghosh remarked, "As Mamata Banerjee is losing, she is provoking people. She made a public appeal to gherao the Central forces. As a result of this, 5-6 people died today. They were anti-social people and TMC workers. The firing took place as some people were stopping people from casting their votes and snatch the weapons of the Central forces and attacked them."

"I feel that there should be a suo moto case on Mamata Banerjee. She should be censored from the poll campaign and locked up in her house. Mamata Banerjee will resign after April 2. Amit Shah does not have to resign. Amit Shah is the Union Home Minister and the country is secure. For the first time, we are witnessing a free and fair election," he added.

Mamata Banerjee hints at CID probe

In a statement issued earlier in the day, the CISF said that its Quick Reaction Team (QRT) was attacked by a mob comprising of 50-60 miscreants who were allegedly resisting the voters from reaching polling booth no.126 in Sitalkuchi. The miscreants then attacked the QRT personnel and their vehicles forcing the latter to act in self-defence and fired six rounds in the air to disperse the crowd. The mob returned after an hour yet again and assaulted the Home guard and an Asha worker and also allegedly attempted to beat up the polling staff who were on duty.

CISF said that the mob then started approaching the CISF personnel following which seven rounds were fired at the mob. After more police party arrived at the spot, a few rounds were fired after which the crowd was dispersed. This resulted in 5 to 6 miscreants sustaining fatal injuries out of which some of them succumbed to their injuries. Meanwhile, the EC adjourned the poll in polling booth no.126 based on the interim report from Special Observers. Addressing the media in Siliguri, Banerjee announced that she will go to Cooch Behar on Sunday.