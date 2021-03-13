Dilip Ghosh Says 'Party To Finalise Third List Of BJP Candidates In Bengal' By March 13

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Saturday said that the candidates for the first two phases have been decided and their nomination has also been filed. 'Later today we will finalise the candidates for the third phase and the party is preparing for the same,' he said. He also added that the people of the state has given Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee 10 years to and she gave nothing in return. So now people are ready for her 'Visarjan' (immersion).

While speaking with Republic she also said that Mamata's party (TMC) is splitting. The senior leaders are leaving the party.

"People adopt a lot of methods in politics. Today the situation of Mamta Banerjee is such that her party is falling apart, her old soldiers, who have contributed a lot in building the party, such people are leaving the party now. Now they do not even have a star campaigner, who will lead the party. So this is why she is nervous and doing everything to gain people's sympathy, said Ghosh. READ | Manipur CM has 'No information about Burmese influx in state'; says BSF alerted on issue

Gosh further said that she is doing a gimmick now, the injury she got because of the car door. Due to this issue, politics has erupted.

"As far as it is known, Mamata is doing a gimmick, she has opened the car door, standing and showing hands as it's done during a roadshow, she got injured because the car door hit the pole. Naturally, when there is an injury, it should be treated, but they are doing politics. Over this issue demonstrations, bandhs, processions started, so nobody including her will yield anything in Bengal with this kind of politics. People here do not have work, employment, if law and order are completely broken, what solution will be provided by this?"

#WATCH | West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on whether Nandigram incident involving injury to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will impact state elections pic.twitter.com/Vgf8SH5CJp — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2021

BJP's CEC Meeting

On Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party's Central Election Committee (CEC) is scheduled to hold a meeting in order to finalise a list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in the poll-bound states - West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Kerala, and the Union Territory of Puducherry, according to the sources.