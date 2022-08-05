Dilip Ghosh Slams Babul Supriyo Over 'no WB MP In Cabinet' Jibe; Questions His Capability

After newly sworn-in West Bengal Minister Babul Supriyo cried foul over the absence of West Bengal MPs in the Union Cabinet, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh hit back at him. Taking a swipe at Supriyo while interacting with the media on Thursday, Ghosh contended that one needs to be capable in order to become a Union Cabinet Minister. He also disputed Supriyo's claim that he was not involved in any wrongdoing citing that the WB IT Minister's former PA Sushanta Mallick was summoned by the CBI in a corruption case.

Dilip Ghosh remarked, "The President and Speaker have been from Bengal. You need to be capable. I think he is okay to be a Cabinet Minister in the state. He got the Ministry only because he is from Bengal and that too, for 7 years. Everyone knows what he did. So, it is of no use to play the 'Bengali' card. TMC, the party which he has joined, has shamed the Bengalis like never before."

"He didn't give any statement till he was a Minister. Everything was okay back then. He mentioned that he left because he was removed as a Minister. He had joined the party just to become a Minister. Our party will take a decision (on inducting WB MPs into the Union Cabinet). The workers of the party are happy. BJP is a disciplined party," he added.

The former WB BJP president alleged, "If he didn't indulge in corruption, why was his PA summoned (by the CBI)? People are feeling that the entire government is corrupt after a Minister was summoned (by the ED). If the CBI summons the PA of a Minister, there is something wrong. It will come to the fore soon."

Babul Supriyo lashes out at BJP

Post his oath-taking on Wednesday, Babul Supriyo claimed that he was ill-treated by BJP. He questioned the saffron party on why an MP from West Bengal wasn't promoted to the Cabinet rank. A two-time MP from Asansol, Supriyo served as a Union Minister of State for 7 years until he was dropped during the reshuffle of the Union Council of Ministers in July 2021. He has now been allocated the portfolios of Information Technology and Tourism.