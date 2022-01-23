Dilip Ghosh Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Letter To PM Modi; 'When Did Netaji Take Leave?'

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again appealed to the Central government to declare Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary - January 23 - as a National Holiday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice president Dilip Ghosh slammed the Chief Minister, stating that declaring a holiday will not be an honour for Netaji as the legendary freedom fihter never took a leave.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "Declaring a holiday is not an honour for Netaji, when did Netaji take leave? He worked throughout his life. If you have to pay tribute to him, then work as much as PM is working."

As the Nation observes the 125th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee spurred a row with the Centre by urging the Union government to declare the day a National Holiday to celebrate it in a ‘befitting’ manner.

Mamata appeals to Centre to declare Netaji Jayanti as a national holiday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to the Central Government to declare Netaji Bose's birth anniversary as a National Holiday. The WB Chief Minister has made the same demand several times on previous occasions and this year again she made the request "to allow the entire nation to pay homage to the national leader and celebrate #DeshNayakDibas in a most befitting manner. (sic)"

CM Banerjee had written a letter to PM Modi on 18 November 2020, seeking his intervention for declaring Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birthday on January 23 as a national holiday. At that time, she had also urged the PM to personally see that the Centre takes appropriate steps to give a conclusive picture of the freedom fighter's disappearance on 18 August 1945.

PM Modi's tribute to Netaji

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on his 125th birth anniversary. The Centre on 19 January 2021, had announced the decision to observe Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on January 23 every year as Parakram Diwas. Additionally, to honour the freedom fighter, the Centre has renamed Howrah Kalka Mail as "Netaji Express", arranged a programme at Victoria Memorial and National Library Programme in Kolkata, and released a memorial postal stamp.

This year PM Modi took two important decisions to pay respect to India's freedom movement icon including a grand statue of Netaji which will be installed at the India Gate and announcing the beginning of Republic Day celebration from January 23 to include the birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter.