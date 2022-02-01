Dilip Ghosh Slams Mamata Banerjee's 'Zero Budget' Jibe; Attacks TMC For Running '₹5 Govt'

Following West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Zero-Budget’ remark, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh lashed out at her and retorted that she ran a ‘five rupee government. Attacking her further for denouncing the Union Budget 2022 that was tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, Ghosh called her out and stated that a person “who prepares budget hurriedly on a treadmill" wouldn’t know much about the Budget.

Dilip Ghosh’s comments came after Mamata Banerjee’s jibe. Taking to Twitter the West Bengal CM earlier in the day wrote, "Budget has zero for common people, who are crushed by unemployment and inflation. Government is lost in big words signifying nothing-a Pegasus spin Budget."

Dileep Ghosh says Mamata Banerjee runs '5 rupee government'

Hitting out at the TMC supremo, Ghosh stated Banerjee, who only borrows money from the Centre, has no idea of what a budget means, "Mamata Banerjee runs a 5 rupee government, what does she know about the Budget? She takes loans from the Central government and distributes them among people without responsibility. She would not understand the budget, her budget is made hurriedly walking on the treadmill.”

"Those who only ask for money..."

Further extending his attack, he added that West Bengal was deprived of infrastructure and people of the state had to migrate for better opportunities. "If you want jobs, go to Gujarat, if you want to study go to Karnataka, go to Chennai for the treatment. In West Bengal, the people are sent to jails for demanding their salary," he said.

Ghosh claimed the budget had only disappointed those who ask for money "while sitting at home," a jab at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. However, Mamata Banerjee had claimed that the Central Government is all about great speeches and no real action.

"The things of importance like roads and railways have been given priority. If there is a push on the infrastructure, there will be job creation leading to an increase in the earnings of the people. But the people who ask for money sitting at home will be a little disappointed with this Union budget," he said.

(With ANI Inputs)