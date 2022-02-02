Dilip Ghosh Slams Rahul Gandhi; 'Only PM Modi Capable Of Giving Harsh Reply To China, Pak'

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his statement during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks for the President's Address in Lok Sabha, BJP National Vice President Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday said that only the Modi government was capable of giving harsh reply to China and Pakistan. He stated that the division of rich and poor is created by the grand old party.

"To give a harsh reply tro China and Pakistan, only Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is capable," Ghosh said. On Rahul Gandhi's gap widening between 'rich and poor' remark, he said, "the division of poor and rich is created by Congress."

China & Pakistan brought together by Modi govt: Rahul Gandhi

Speaking first from the Opposition side in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the Modi government, claiming that it has brought China and Pakistan together. He blamed the Centre for not being able to meet the 'single biggest' strategic goal of India's foreign policy of keeping the two nations separate.

"What you have done is, you have brought them together. Do not be under any illusion, do not underestimate the force that is standing in front of you. You have brought Pakistan and China together. This is the single biggest crime that you could commit against the people of India, Gandhi said.

'Two Indias created'

He stated that the President's address to a joint sitting of Parliament on Monday did not touch upon the central challenges facing the country and was a "list of bureaucratic ideas" instead of a strategic vision. He also claimed that the Presidential address made no mention of unemployment.

The Wayanad MP claimed that India is facing the highest level of unemployment in 50 years under the BJP government and people have been pushed back to poverty. The Gandhi scion also alleged that there are two Indias- one for rich and one for poor- and the gap is widening.

"Government speaks of proving employment. Three crore youth lost their jobs in 2021. Today India is facing the highest unemployment in 50 years. You talk of Made in India, Startup India, but the youth did not get the employment they were supposed to. The one they had has disappeared. The government pushed people back to poverty," Rahul Gandhi said.