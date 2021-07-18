Dilip Ghosh Slams TMC Govt, Accuses Mamata Banerjee Of 'denying' Violence Against BJP

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday hit out at the TMC government over the post-poll violence that happened in the state. The BJP leader took to Twitter to make the allegation that the state government is ‘not bothered’ over the assassinations of BJP workers in the state. He also alleged that the West Bengal government is ‘bluntly denying’ the incidents of violent clashes in the state.

Hitting out at the Mamata Banerjee led government, Dilip Ghosh tweeted, “W.B State Govt. formed a five-member SIT to investigate the murder of TMC leader of Mangalkot. Whereas, since the announcement of the election results, about 50 BJP workers have been brutally assassinated.” He further added, “But Hon'ble CM is so deeply engrossed in this game of blood-bath, that these incidents are bluntly denied and she's not bothered to pay any heed to the loss of these aggrieved families.”

Dilip Ghosh’s tweets accusing the TMC government comes after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) submitted their observations on the post-poll violence in the state to the High Court. Earlier on July 16, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also spoke against the government in acceptance of the NHRC report. He had accused Mamata Banerjee of allegedly 'closing her eyes' and giving free rein to TMC goons in the state.

NHRC slams Mamata's TMC over post-poll violence

The NHRC report put together by the seven-member panel which probed into the violent clashes in West Bengal after the election results on May 2, claimed that out of the 9,304 people named as accused in cases related to the clashes, less than 3% are currently in jail. The 50-page report claimed that the ‘situation in the state of West Bengal is a manifestation of the law of ruler, instead of rule of law.’ The report went on to describe that thousands of people were subjected to murder, rape, displacement and intimidation in the following events of the election result date.

TMC denies charges

The TMC, however, denied all charges and alleged that the report was ‘misleading’. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit back at the panel and said that the facts were ‘distorted’. She said that the TMC government would submit their opinion through an affidavit to the court when their turn comes. The CM on Thursday further claimed that the NHRC report on the post-poll violence was leaked even before its submission before the High Court.

IMAGE: PTI