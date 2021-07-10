Dilip Ghosh Slams Turncoats Returning To TMC: 'It's Hard For Them To Adjust To BJP Rules'

West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Friday claimed that people who joined TMC after the elections were not fit to be in the saffron party. West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh stated that action might be taken against Rajib Banerjee and Sabyasachi Dutta, who crossed over to the BJP just before the assembly elections, are now leaving.

Dilip Ghosh said, "The party(BJP) had pasted bark of other trees on itself which is now coming off." "New entrants in the saffron party were finding it difficult to adjust to BJP's rules and regulations, but old timers, as such, face no such problems," the party's state president claimed. Further, he added, "We took in many people and gave them a chance, now it is up to them to decide what they do."

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh replied Dilip Ghosh

BJP's Dilip Ghosh also said that the party should have thought about the result of undermining other parties before the elections. Replying to Dilip Ghosh, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that it is good that the BJP state president has "gained wisdom, though delayed". According to Kunal Ghosh, Dilip Ghosh had called on TMC leaders to join the BJP for a breath of fresh air.

Kunal Ghosh said, "Dilip Ghosh may someday start feeling suffocated in his owm party and seek oxygen."

Mukul Roy returns to TMC

Former BJP Vice President Mukul Roy made his return to Trinamool Congress in June 2021. Mukul Roy and his son returned to Trinamool after a 4-year BJP term, triggering the possibility of the return of several TMC turncoats after BJP's Bengal loss. Roy and his son had hinted at their exit when Roy skipped an important organizational meeting of the saffron party and his silence on the post-poll violence set the rumor mills abuzz. The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcome Mukul Roy and his son by stating that Mukul's return proved that the BJP does not let each person live in peace and stresses everyone out. She further said, "We welcome Mukul Roy. He will play an important role in the Party. Many will follow. Those who criticized the party, betrayed the party before elections for BJP, for money, we will not consider them."

(IMAGE: PTI)