Turmoil inside West Bengal BJP has risen as ex-BJP state president Dilip Ghosh hit out at ex-Governor Tathagata Roy on Saturday. Suggesting that the veteran leader can quit the party if he was so upset with the party, Ghosh said that Roy's comments had no effect on the party. Tathagatha Roy has been criticising the top BJP leaders for the humiliating poll loss in West Bengal.

Dilip Ghosh: 'He can quit if he is upset'

"If he is so upset and ashamed of all that is happening within the party, why is he not quitting the party? You (Tathagata) did nothing for the party in recent times. But the party did everything for people like you," fumed Ghosh.

Ghosh also said that a decision regarding organisational changes in the West Bengal unit of the party might be taken at the National Executive Meeting on November 7. According to Ghosh, the state unit will speak to the Central leadership, following which changes may be introduced in the West Bengal BJP. Currently, 124 members of the executive council are meeting in Delhi where PM Modi is heading the meeting.

Tathagatha slams Bengal BJP

Reacting to Ghosh's suggestion, Roy tweeted, "Joy Banerjee has left BJP. This continuous bleeding does not augur well for BJP in W Bengal. Dilip Ghosh advises me to leave BJP if I am ashamed of the party. I don’t take him seriously. I am now merely a simple member. But I will stay on and try to put the party right. Until…"

Previously, after BJP's poll loss Roy named Kailash Vijayvargiya, Dilip Ghosh and RSS leaders Shiv Prakash and Arvind Menon as the reason for the humiliation. Taking to Twitter, he claimed the foursome dragged the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah through the mud by distributing tickets to incoming garbage from Trinamool. Stating that he does not blame the central leadership for not winning the Bengal Assembly elections, the BJP leader said that the central leadership in the country of 1.3 billion has to be briefed by the state leadership, who are just clueless. He also stated that there is “no chance” that the Kailash Vijayvargiya would return to Bengal to oversee its functioning.

Bengal poll win

In May, Mamata Banerjee retained West Bengal winning 213 seats and restricting BJP to mere 77 seats. While she lost to her ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari at Nandigram by mere 1737 votes, she won it back by completely trouncing BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal by 58,832 votes in the Bhabanipur bypoll. With her Bhabanipur bypoll victory, Banerjee has secured her third term as CM and is currently eyeing to expand TMC into Goa and Tripura.