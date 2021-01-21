Dilip Ghosh Urges ECI To Deploy Central Forces In Bengal, Says "people In Fear"

BJP Bengal president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to deploy Central Forces in the state at the earliest. He alleged that there is a 'sense of fear' among people ahead of elections.

While addressing media after the meeting with ECI officials, Ghosh said, "Election Commission entire team is here to inspect arrangements for the upcoming assembly elections. As an opposition party, we have urged them to ensure an environment in which people can exercise their franchise in a neutral and peaceful environment. It is important the Central Forces are deployed here soon."

"There is an environment of fear in Bengal during elections. Violence was reported in all 42 parliamentary constituencies in the state during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls," he added.

He also urged for the deployment of Central Forces inside polling booths and the State police outside the booths in order to have free and fair elections.

TMC has levelled allegations that BJP has been threatening people through Border Security Forces (BSF) to get votes in its favour. Responding to those allegations, Ghosh alleged that names of Rohingyas have been included in the voter's list in border areas adding that "ECI must look into the issues".

He also slammed the state police while accusing them of having a discriminatory approach in taking action against the BJP workers while sparing the TMC members.

"Police took no action when TMC workers raised provocative slogans at the beginning. When some BJP workers raised slogans in counteraction, police arrested them from their homes at midnight," he said.

This statement comes after BJP youth wing leader Suresh Shaw and two other workers of the party were arrested in connection with provocative slogans being raised at a political rally in Chandannagar, as per Police on Thursday.

Intense political heat ahead of West Bengal elections

The West Bengal election gets intense by the day with political mudslinging, violence and claims of defeating each other by heavy margins. The battle now seems to be between the TMC chief and the state's incumbent chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her ex confidante Suvendu Adhikari who switched allegiance to BJP. While Mamata Banerjee announced to contest the elections from Nandigram constituency which is a stronghold of Suvendu Adhikari, the latter has vowed to defeat her with at least 50,000 votes or else he will quit politics. Adhikari has taken the responsibility of defeating Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram regardless of who contests the constituency from BJP.

The exodus of TMC members continues unabated with dozens of its members jumping ship to join BJP, which has emerged as the prime challenger for the ruling party. At present, the Mamata Banerjee led party holds 222 seats in the assembly. BJP's former president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has exuded confidence in winning over 200 seats in the upcoming elections, while the ruling party vows to not allow BJP to come to power, calling the saffron party as "outsiders". The Legislative Assembly election for 294 seats in the State is likely to be held in May 2021.

(with inputs from ANI)

