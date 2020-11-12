Dilip Ghosh's Convoy Attacked By Unknown Miscreants In West Bengal; BJP Alleges TMC Plot

West Bengal BJP President and MP Dilip Ghosh's convoy was attacked by unknown miscreants in broad daylight on Thursday. The attack took place in Alipuarduar in West Bengal. He was not injured, however, the car windows have been shattered due to the attack. The BJP unit of West Bengal took to Twitter and slammed the ruling Trinamool Congress while posting the video of the damaged car after the attack.

The State President Shri @DilipGhoshBJP was attacked again by the incorrigible TMC goons in Alipurduar! BJP cannot not be stopped by these attacks and terror shows! pic.twitter.com/p5iQExhwFX — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) November 12, 2020

Desperate TMC and their desperate goons’ violent attacks on me won’t be able to stop the BJP wave in Paschim Banga.



No #PoliticalTerrorism can stop the people’s wave in 2021. pic.twitter.com/dmDhTwvv2N — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) November 12, 2020

After the incident, strong reactions started coming in from BJP leaders after the attack while lambasting the ruling party. National Vice President of BJP Mukul Roy, BJP Lok Sabha MPs Sukanta Majumdar and Raju Bista took to Twitter to 'strongly condemn the attack' adding that the people of the state would give a befitting reply.

I strongly condemn the attack on Shri @DilipGhoshBJP, President of @BJP4Bengal, at Alipurduar by miscreants. The people of the state would give a befitting reply to the anarchic state govt. @BJP4Bengal would fight till the end to uproot this tyrannical rule of TMC. — Mukul Roy (@MukulR_Official) November 12, 2020

I strongly condemn the attack on @BJP4Bengal State President Shri @DilipGhoshBJP at Alipurduar by miscreants.



Such cowardice attacks have no place in a democracy. Democracy is non-existent in the TMC rule.



We will fight to establish democracy and dethrone the TMC govt. — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaMajum1) November 12, 2020

TMC goons attacking WB BJP President @DilipGhoshBJP, in Dooars, shows their desperation.If they think they can stop BJP by attacking our party leaders and Karyakartas, they are delusional. We will uproot TMC from Bengal.BJP will not be intimidated. pic.twitter.com/UszW1TJJDi — Raju Bista (@RajuBistaBJP) November 12, 2020

Attacks on BJP leaders

There has been a surge in the incidents of political violence in the state which is to go to polls in next five to six months, especially against the BJP workers. The saffron party has slammed the ruling party, alleging that the deaths of its leaders and workers are being orchestrated by TMC. BJP has also stated on multiple occasions that the state police has failed to take any action on the deaths of the BJP workers.

A BJP worker was found dead on Wednesday night in a forested area in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, triggering tension in the locality, as the saffron party alleged that he was murdered by TMC "goons". The state's ruling party, however, brushed aside the allegations as "baseless and bereft of truth".

Expressing outrage, the BJP unit of West Bengal took to Twitter and stated, "Gokul Jana, BJP’s booth worker from Kanthi Bhagabanpur assembly, was brutally murdered by TMC goons. His crime? He requested the husband of a TMC panchayat member affected by Corona to stay in quarantine! Is this how democracy suppose to survive under Mamata’s TMC in Bengal?"

BJP leader Sayantan Basu also claimed that Jana was a victim of political rivalry, and accused the local police of trying to shield the assailants by hushing up the matter.

"Hundreds of our workers have been killed by the TMC in West Bengal and the police is not taking any action. The ruling party doesn't believe in democracy," Basu stated.

Senior BJP leader and MLA Debendra Nath Roy was also found hanging outside his residence in July this year. His death had sent shockwaves across the BJP with party leaders alleging that it is not a suicide but a political killing. Roy had contested and won the Hemtabad assembly segment - a reserved seat for Scheduled Castes -- on a CPI(M) ticket but had switched over to the BJP last year after the Lok Sabha polls. The family of the MLA claimed that he has been killed and hanged later.

