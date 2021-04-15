Dilip Ghosh's Reaction To EC Ban Differs From Mamata; Asserts 'poll Body Is Independent'

On Thursday, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh did not take offence to the 24-hour election campaign ban imposed on him by the Election Commission of India. In stark contrast to WB CM Mamata Banerjee's reaction after she was similarly barred from campaigning for the Assembly polls, Ghosh asserted that the poll body was well within its rights to take such an action. It is pertinent to note that TMC had vehemently protested the EC's action followed by Banerjee staging a dharna in Kolkata.

Brushing aside the notion that BJP's campaign will be impacted, he contended that the saffron party had many leaders, unlike TMC which was solely dependent on Banerjee. In a veiled defence of his contentious remarks, the Medinipur MP claimed that he was merely reacting to the WB CM's remarks on the Sitalkuchi violence. Ghosh can resume campaigning only after 7 pm on Friday.

WB BJP chief Dilip Ghosh remarked, "The Election Commission wants a free and fair election. The Bengal election is a big high voltage. This was started by Mamata Banerjee. Naturally, there is a reaction. If the Election Commission felt that my statement is not as per rules, then it is within its domain to ban me."

"In our party, it is not the case that our campaign is dependent on one person. If Mamata Banerjee is banned, then her party is banned so that she started fighting with the Election Commission. There are many leaders in my party who are continuously campaigning. I will get one day off and take rest. And Mamata Banerjee staged a dharna. We don't stage a dharna. The Election Commission is independent. If they feel that (these remarks) can negatively affect the atmosphere, they can ban anyone," he added.

I have been advised by the “Election Commission” not to engage in any election campaigns for next 24 hours. Under this context, I hereby cancel all my election campaigns scheduled for tomorrow till 7 PM.



Tomorrow's campaign schedule were for Naihati and Jagaddal Constituencies. pic.twitter.com/gVyvCKKVaD — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) April 15, 2021

Violation of MCC

The EC's action was in reference to the notice issued to Dilip Ghosh pertaining to his controversial statement on the death of 4 persons in the violence that broke out at polling booth no.126 of Sitalkuchi constituency on April 10. Referring to the deceased as "naughty boys", he proclaimed at a public rally in North 24 Parganas that such incidents will take place throughout the state. Moreover, he added, "Those who take the law in their own hands will be given a befitting answer".

According to Ghosh, his statement was only directed at miscreants who create disturbances and negatively impact the maintenance of law and order. Expressing "regret" for his remarks, he promised to abide by any EC directive. However, the poll body ruled that he had violated the Model Code of Conduct by making "statements that are provocative and can seriously incite the emotions and lead to a breakdown of law and order thereby adversely affecting the election process".