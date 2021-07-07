Last Updated:

Dilip Kumar Passes Away: Kejriwal, Mamata & Other CMs Mourn Loss; Term It 'end Of An Era'

As India mourns the loss of Dilip Kumar, Chief ministers of various states expressed their sorrow on Wednesday, condoling his family and countless fans.

Dilip Kumar, mamata

As India mourns the loss of Dilip Kumar, Chief ministers of various states expressed their sorrow on Wednesday, condoling his family and countless fans. Taking to Twitter, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren termed it the 'end of an era' for Hindi Cinema. The 98-year-old actor passed away at 7:30 AM at Khar's Hinduja Hospital after a prolonged illness.

CMs mourn Dilip Kumar's death

 

Other CMs like Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma too expressed their condolences. PM Narendra Modi too tweeted that the 98-year-old actor will be remembered as a cinematic legend. Lauding Kumar's unparalleled brilliance, the PM said that audiences across generations were enthralled. The Prime Minister has also spoken to Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu to express his condolences. 

Dilip Kumar passes away

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was 98. The Padma Vibhushan recipient had been facing multiple health-issues for the past few weeks, being hospitalised numerous times for breathlessness and being treated upon for bilateral pleural effusion. The news was confirmed by Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital.

Dr. Jalil Parkar issued a statement reading, "The doyen of Indian film industry Mr. Dilip Kumar breathed his last today at 7.30 AM at Khar Hinduja hospital after a long and protracted illness. May God bless his soul in heaven". Soon after, his family confirmed the same. The actor's last rites will be conducted at Juhu cremetorium at 5 PM.

Dilip Kumar had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a Mumbai hospital, has shown improvement in his health, his wife Saira Banu said on Monday. The 98-year-old screen icon was admitted in suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, last week to address age-related "medical issues" days after being discharged from the same hospital.  A tweet posted by Banu from the official Twitter account of Kumar on Monday asked his fans to pray for the actor so that he is discharged from the hospital "soon." 

Dilip Kumar is considered among the greatest actors in the Indian film industry. Starting his career in 1944, he went on to feature in iconic films likes Mughal-e-Azaam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam, among others. His last big screen appearance was in the 1998 film Qila. He has been felicitated with numerous honours and awards, including the Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award by the Government of India.

