Dilip Kumar Passes Away: Kejriwal, Mamata & Other CMs Mourn Loss; Term It 'end Of An Era'

As India mourns the loss of Dilip Kumar, Chief ministers of various states expressed their sorrow on Wednesday, condoling his family and countless fans. Taking to Twitter, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren termed it the 'end of an era' for Hindi Cinema. The 98-year-old actor passed away at 7:30 AM at Khar's Hinduja Hospital after a prolonged illness.

CMs mourn Dilip Kumar's death

हिंदी फ़िल्म जगत के मशहूर अभिनेता दिलीप कुमार जी का चले जाना बॉलीवुड के एक अध्याय की समाप्ति है। युसुफ़ साहब का शानदार अभिनय कला जगत में एक विश्वविद्यालय के समान था। वो हम सबके दिलों में ज़िंदा रहेंगे। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें।



विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि pic.twitter.com/PEUlqSYk3i — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 7, 2021

Crestfallen at the passing of a beacon in cinema.Deeply anguished to learn about the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar ji.His inimitable style of acting will remain engraved among film lovers for generations. My heartfelt condolences to Saira Banu,his family & millions of fans. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 7, 2021

भारतीय चित्रपटसृष्टीला समृद्ध करणारा, रूपेरी नभांगणातला लखलखता तारा निखळला. अजरामर भूमिका साकारणारे दिलीप कुमार यांचे चित्रपटप्रेमी, चाहत्यांच्या हृदयातील स्थानही अजरामर राहील. ज्येष्ठ अभिनेते पद्मविभूषण दिलीप कुमार यांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली.

- मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 7, 2021

My heartfelt condolences to friends , family members and numerous fans of #DilipKumar Saab on his demise . His unparalleled contribution to Indian Films & it’s s holistic development will be remembered through generations. pic.twitter.com/7rnTra5m3j — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) July 7, 2021

श्री दिलीप कुमार जी के रूप में हम सबने आज एक महान अभिनेता को खो दिया।



वे भारतीय सिनेमा में अपने असाधारण योगदान के लिए सदैव याद किये जायेंगे।



मनोरंजन जगत के लिए यह अपूरणीय क्षति है। विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! pic.twitter.com/8XowfOF6DE — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 7, 2021

दिलीप साहब की अंदाज, नया दौर, मधुमती, मुगले आजम, विधाता, सौदागर, कर्मा जैसी अनेक फिल्मों ने भारतीय सिनेमा को एक नया आयाम दिया।



वे अपने आप में अभिनय की एक सम्पूर्ण संस्था थे, जिनसे आज के कलाकार अभिनय की बारीकियां सीख रहे हैं। सिनेमा जगत में उनके योगदान को कभी भुलाया न जा सकेगा। pic.twitter.com/wwaVqGDarc — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 7, 2021

Other CMs like Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma too expressed their condolences. PM Narendra Modi too tweeted that the 98-year-old actor will be remembered as a cinematic legend. Lauding Kumar's unparalleled brilliance, the PM said that audiences across generations were enthralled. The Prime Minister has also spoken to Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu to express his condolences.

हिंदी फिल्मों के प्रसिद्ध और लोकप्रिय अभिनेता एवं दादा साहब फाल्के पुरस्कार से सम्मानित दिलीप कुमार जी के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है। वे राज्यसभा के सदस्य भी रह चुके थे। उनके निधन से सिनेमा जगत को अपूरणीय क्षति हुई है। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) July 7, 2021

My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of veteran actor #DilipKumar ji. May his family, friends and fans find strength to bear this loss. His demise is an end of an era in Indian cinema & his rich contribution to films would always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/vm4f4lUsSH — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 7, 2021

Deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of the legend of the Indian film industry, Dilip Kumar Ji. It truly marks the end of an era. My heartfelt condolences & prayers are with family, friends and his fans across the world. #DilipKumar — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 7, 2021

India today has lost one of her most illustrious sons, a legendary artist and an extraordinary actor ~ Dilip Kumar Sahab.



I deeply mourn his demise and recall the everlasting contributions he made to Indian cinema. It's curtains down on the Golden era.



Heartfelt Condolences. pic.twitter.com/XM3fRRwc7g — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 7, 2021

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of legendary actor #DilipKumar. He was a doyen of Indian cinema and prolific entertainer. Cinema lovers will miss him for his invaluable contribution. My condolences to the bereaved family, fans and followers. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 7, 2021

Indian Cinema has lost a Legend today with the passing of Dilip Kumar Ji. Dilip Ji was the big screen hearthrob of a generation who earned the respect and admiration of many through his unique talent. This is truly the end of an era.

RIP Legend. #DilipKumar #TragedyKing pic.twitter.com/zxhsUu3Rmc — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) July 7, 2021

Dilip Kumar passes away

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was 98. The Padma Vibhushan recipient had been facing multiple health-issues for the past few weeks, being hospitalised numerous times for breathlessness and being treated upon for bilateral pleural effusion. The news was confirmed by Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital.

Dr. Jalil Parkar issued a statement reading, "The doyen of Indian film industry Mr. Dilip Kumar breathed his last today at 7.30 AM at Khar Hinduja hospital after a long and protracted illness. May God bless his soul in heaven". Soon after, his family confirmed the same. The actor's last rites will be conducted at Juhu cremetorium at 5 PM.

Dilip Kumar had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a Mumbai hospital, has shown improvement in his health, his wife Saira Banu said on Monday. The 98-year-old screen icon was admitted in suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, last week to address age-related "medical issues" days after being discharged from the same hospital. A tweet posted by Banu from the official Twitter account of Kumar on Monday asked his fans to pray for the actor so that he is discharged from the hospital "soon."

Dilip Kumar is considered among the greatest actors in the Indian film industry. Starting his career in 1944, he went on to feature in iconic films likes Mughal-e-Azaam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam, among others. His last big screen appearance was in the 1998 film Qila. He has been felicitated with numerous honours and awards, including the Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award by the Government of India.