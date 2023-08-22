Dilip Patil Walse Apologises To Sharad Pawar, Says, 'my Words Were Misconstrued'

The former Home Minister of Maharashtra Dilip Walse Patil apologised for his statement, "Sharad Pawar could not single-handedly bring the party to power in Maharashtra" and offered clarification, stating that the Maharashtra citizens haven't given the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) a majority mandate to be in power independently. Instead, the party had to forge alliances with other political parties to form a coalition government.

He said, "his words were misconstrued without understanding its meaning", Walse Patil close aide of Sharad Pawar, "I feel that the media has gotten it wrong. In my speech yesterday, I did not criticise or say anything wrong about honorable Sharad Pawar saheb anywhere. The political analysis that I presented to the activists and the public in yesterday's speech, the media misconstrued the issue without understanding its meaning," Dilip Walse-Patil posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Dilip Walse apologises to Sharad Pawar

While apologising to Pawar, Patil said that the people of Maharashtra should have backed the NCP chief. He added, "My point was that when we had such a great leader, the people of Maharashtra should have stood by him. Yesterday, I expressed my regret that it did not happen. He has also spoken publicly in many party meetings and gatherings before. No criticism or wrong word is possible from me towards respected Pawar Sahib. However, I apologise for any misunderstanding that may have arisen."

While addressing party workers at Ambegaon Taluka, Patil said, "We always say that there is no big leader like Sharad Pawar in the country, but the people of Maharashtra have never given him a majority and never made him the Chief Minister on his own."

The former Home Minister earlier had also stated that other regional parties are moving ahead but the NCP is lagging.

Patil said, "Mamata Banerjee and Mayawati become the Chief Minister, but we have to form an alliance with someone or the other. The regional party is moving ahead on its own, but our 60 to 70 MLAs get elected and we have to form an alliance with others.”

"We have not joined BJP, NCP is our own party, we are in NCP only. The Election Commission will decide who will get the name and symbol of the party, after that, there can be a stir in the politics of the state. We had talked to Sharad Pawar twice before taking the decision to join the government, but when no response came from there, we had to take this step", Walse continued.

Some NCP leaders joined BJP as they were threatened, alleges Sharad Pawar

NCP founder Sharad Pawar also alleged that some of the NCP leaders joined hands with the BJP just because they were threatened by the "agencies."

On Sunday, Sharad Pawar said, "Some of our associates joined BJP under the pressure of investigations by agencies. They were told if you join us (the BJP) then nothing will happen in your cases but if you don't join then you will be shown a different place (jail)."

The crisis in NCP broke out by Ajit Pawar (then Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly) after he switched sides and joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP government and became Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. Along with him, eight other NCP MLAs also took oaths as ministers.

(With inputs from ANI)