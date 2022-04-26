Dilip Walse Patil Backs Mumbai Police Over Arrest Of Rana Couple, Avers Cops 'obeying Law'

With no end to the politics over the Hanuman Chalisa row, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil continued to back Mumbai Police over the arrest of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband, Ravi Rana, and attack on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. Addressing a press conference, Dilip Walse asserted that Mumbai Police is known for its 'good work'.

Responding to leader of the opposition and ex-chief minister Devendra Fadnavis's writing that Mumbai Police works like a servant for the MVA govt, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said, "Maharashtra's Police abides by law & works as per their responsibilities. Mumbai Police is known for its good work."

In a related update to the reported attacks by the Shiv Sena workers on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, he reached Khar Police Station to register an FIR. He had tweeted, "Mumbai Police has circulated a fake FIR of April 23 assault against me".

The Mumbai Police on Monday arrested former city mayor and Shiv Sena leader Vishwanath Mahadeshwar in connection with the attack on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya two days ago.

BJP's Kirit Somaiya alleges attack by Shiv Sena 'goons'

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged that the Shiv Sena attempted to kill him in the presence of police personnel on Saturday. He further claimed that “100 goons" of the ruling party threw stones at his car outside the Khar Police Station in Mumbai and he suffered injuries during the attack.

The incident took place when Somaiya visited the Khar Police Station following the arrest of Independent Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana. The Ranas were arrested earlier in the day, hours after they cancelled their plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree'.

Amid the protests from Shiv Sainiks, the Ranas withdrew their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa but were arrested on the charge of creating enmity between different groups. While on Sunday, a Mumbai court rejected the city police's demand for the custody of independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana and remanded the couple in 14-day judicial custody.

(Image: PTI)