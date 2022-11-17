'Dilli Ke Thugs': BJP Escalates Poster War In Delhi Against AAP Ahead Of MCD Elections

Ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi election, the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) has stepped up the ante against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by escalating the poster war against Arvind Kejriwal's party.

In the latest attack, the saffron party's Delhi unit shared a poster showcasing the images of CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain, Kailash Gehlot and other AAP leaders, with the caption 'Dilli Ke Thugs'. Furthermore, the saffron party took a jibe at AAP's chief Arvind Kejriwal by naming him as the producer and the director and "Mahathug" in the poster concerned. The poster, a spoof of the 1958 movie Hindi movie 'Dilli Ka Thug' starring Kishore Kumar, is a part of the latest arsenal of the BJP attacking the AAP over alleged scams.

From reel life to real life…..



Thanks “AAP” for reminding us ! pic.twitter.com/DQJ6eCvLfO — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) November 17, 2022

Notably, the political fight between AAP and BJP entered to war of posters from a war of words. Recently, the Delhi unit of the BJP attacked Sisodia by sharing a poster showing the AAP leader as 'Lootera'.

'Poster reflects reality': BJP

Speaking to Republic TV, BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "The poster by the Delhi BJP only reflects the reality. The reality is that today, the thugs of Delhi are looting. These are the Delhi thug from the Liquor scam, the Delhi thug from the Hawala scam, the Delhi thugs from the bus scam, and the Delhi thug who was backing the rioters of Delhi. These are the thugs of Delhi."

"We have seen the movie 'Dilli Ka Thug'. Now there is 'Dilli Ke Thugs'. So this has become from reel life to real life, thanks to the Aam Aadmi Party. These people indulge in 'Lootayi, Ughayi, Kamayi and Barbaadi' of Delhi. Therefore people of Delhi are calling them Delhi ke thugs" he added. The BJP leader also spoke about the allegation over AAP that the Kejriwal party sells tickets and said it is not new for the AAP to sell tickets.

It has been months since the BJP and AAP governments have been locking horns on several issues including the ongoing conman Sukesh letter row. The saffron party and the Kejriwal government have come face to face over issues like the Delhi Liquor policy scam, upcoming MCD polls, Stubble burning, and Air pollution.