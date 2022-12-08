Dimple Yadav's Thumping Victory In Mainpuri, BJP Bags Bihar & UP | Check Bypoll Results

The counting of votes for by-elections in six Assembly constituencies -- five states including the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh was announced on Thursday.

As per the Election Commission's report, Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav won the Mainpuri Lok sabha bypoll with a huge margin. While BJP registered victory in Bihar's Kurhani and Uttar Pradesh's Rampur seat. Congress managed to win Rajasthan as well as Chhattisgarh. RLD won UP's Khatauli seats and BJD in Odisha's Padampur.

Mainpuri Lok Sabha Bypoll

Mulayam Singh Yadav's elder daughter-in-law and SP president Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav registered a record-breaking victory as she received 6,17,125 votes. She had contested against BJP's Raghuraj Singh Shakya who received 3,29,489 votes. Moments after winning, Dimple addressed the media and dedicated her victory to Netaji, and thanked voters as well as party workers. The by-election to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat took place due to the death of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

"I want to thank all the supporters of the Samajwadi Party who worked rigorously for our victory. I also want to thank the people of Mainpuri for believing in me. This victory is a tribute to Netaji (Late Mulayam Singh Yadav)," said Dimple Yadav

BJP wins Kurhani & Rampur seat

The BJP registered victory in the Bihar bypoll by winning the Kurhani seat and Rampur seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh's Rampur

In the neck-to-neck fight, BJP candidate Akash Saxena won from Rampur with 81,371 votes after defeating Samajwadi Party's Mohd. Asim Raja is the protege of senior SP leader Azam Khan. Asim Raja received only 47,271. Notably, the bypolls in Rampur Sadar were necessitated as Khan was disqualified after a court awarded him three-year imprisonment in a 2019 hate speech case.

Talking to his Twitter, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Hearty congratulations to all the candidates who won the Mainpuri, Rampur and Khatauli by-elections in Uttar Pradesh. Bharatiya Janata Party has won the seat of Rampur for the first time, for this, congratulations to all the workers of Rampur including Shri Akash Saxena and thanks to the people."

उत्तर प्रदेश में मैनपुरी, रामपुर एवं खतौली उपचुनाव में विजयी सभी प्रत्याशियों को हार्दिक बधाई।



भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने रामपुर की सीट पर पहली बार विजय प्राप्त की है, इसके लिए श्री आकाश सक्सेना समेत रामपुर के सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को बधाई एवं जनता-जनार्दन के प्रति आभार। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 8, 2022

Bihar Kurhani seat

The newly-formed Mahagathbandhan (JDU-RJD) suffered a massive jolt after BJP candidate Kedar Prasad Gupta Giri won the Kurhani assembly seat with 76,648 after defeating Janata Dal (United) Manoj Singh. The by-election was necessitated due to the disqualification of RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahani. It was important for JD(U) as Manoj Singh's victory would have cemented Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's position.

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal said, "I would like to thank all the party workers for the victory of the Kurhani assembly seat. This is the result of your hard work and efforts that BJP alone drafted Mahagathbandhan of 7 parties. This shows that the people of Bihar stand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and for the work, he did for the welfare of the poor. This is a defeat of the Nitish Kumar-led government and the criminals as well as mafia taking shelter under them."

Congress wins Rajasthan & Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh's Bhanupratappur seat

Congress won Chhattisgarh's Bhanupratappur seat after party candidate Savitri Manoj Mandani won with 65,327 votes and defeated BJP's Brahmanand Netam. The bypoll to Chhattisgarh's Bhanupratappur seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribes, in the Maoist-hit Kanker was necessitated due to the death of Congress MLA and deputy speaker of the Assembly Manoj Singh Mandavi last month.

Rajasthan's Sardarshahar seat

According to the latest ECI trends, Congress candidate Anil Kumar Sharma has registered victory in the Sardarshahar seat with 90,915 votes and 43.51% total vote share. The bypoll was held after Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma (77) passed away on October 9 after a prolonged illness. The Congress has fielded the late Sharma's son Anil Kumar while former MLA Ashok Kumar is the BJP candidate.

RLD wins Uttar Pradesh's Khatauli seat

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Madan Bhaiya garnered over 97,071 votes and won the Khatauli seat while BJP's Rajkumari lost with 74906 votes. Notably, BJP registered a victory from the other seat of Uttar Pradesh that is Rampur.

BJD wins Odisha's Padampur seat

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Barsha Singh Bariha garnered 1,20,672 votes and won the Padampur seat. While BJP's Pradeep Purohit was defeated by 78,034 votes. The by-election to the Padampur seat in Odisha was necessitated by the death of BJD legislator Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha.

The bypoll assumed significance in the wake of the BJD's loss in Dhamnagar, its first such defeat since 2009. The BJD has nominated from the seat the deceased MLA's daughter, Barsha, who is set to take on BJP’s Pradip Purohit, a former MLA, and Congress candidate and three-time legislator Satya Bhusan Sahu, among others.