Dinesh Gundu Rao Demands Drastic Changes As Scindia Quits; Addresses Rahul Gandhi Directly

Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday said that the Congress party needs Rahul Gandhi. Taking to the microblogging site, Rao said that Rahul Gandhi should lead the Congress. He also mentioned that it was time senior Congress leader take some drastic steps to help the party. This statement of Rao comes after senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday resigned from the party.

Whatever may happen in Madhya Pradesh, one thing is clear.



It’s time for @RahulGandhi to lead from the front.



It’s time for him and the senior leaders to make drastic changes at the top.

We can’t go on like this anymore.@INCIndia needs him and he needs the party. — ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್/ Dinesh Gundu Rao (@dineshgrao) March 10, 2020

Scindia resigns

Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday morning shared a photograph of the resignation letter sent to party chief Sonia Gandhi. In his letter, Scindia mentioned that his dissatisfaction had built up in the past one year. He wrote to Sonia, "As you well know, this path that has been drawing itself out over the last year."

Congress expels Scindia

After Jyotiraditya Scindia made his resignation public, KC Venugopal notified that Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi approved the 'expulsion' of now-former Congress leader. On Tuesday noon, KC Venugopal said that Sonia Gandhi approved Scindia's resignation with immediate effect because of his "anti-party activities".

The bitter "expulsion" of Scindia by the Congress party comes after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. After the meeting, Shah and Scindia left together, with the miffed Congress leader leaving behind the Range Rover he had driven into 7LKM.

