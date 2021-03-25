Dinesh Trivedi & Kailash Vijayvargiya To Visit Late Bengal BJP Worker Amit Sarkar's House

On Thursday, a BJP delegation will visit the house of the saffron party's Mandal President Amit Sarkar who was found hanging at his residence in Dinhata village of Coochbehar district in West Bengal on March 24. National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJP leader Dinesh Trivedi arrived at the Coochbehar Airport at 1:30 pm and are expected to meet the family members of Sarkar. The two senior leaders are also expected to held a meeting with BJP workers amidst the increasing political violence in the poll-bound state.

BJP delegation to visit late worker Amit Sarkar's house in Coochbehar

Ahead of his Coochbehar visit Trivedi told the media, "there is violence everywhere in Bengal and where there is violence there would be no development and no education for children and youth. We need peace before making Sonar Bangla." READ | West Bengal Elections: PM Modi roars "Didi jacche, ashol poriborton asche" as crowd cheers

Political violence increasing in West Bengal

With West Bengal's Assembly elections approaching, political violence in the state has been increasing. The BJP claims to have lost nearly 130 cadre in the last two years. In yet another case of political violence in the boll-bound state, Amit Sarkar, the BJP Mandal president of Dinhata village, on Wednesday, was found dead near the party office in Coochbehar district. Sarkar was "hanged to death by TMC goons" just three days before the first phase of polling in the state, claimed the BJP leaders.

Between March 27 and April 29, elections for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held. On May 2, the votes will be tallied. Out of a total of 294, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress has 222 seats. However, the BJP made major gains in the State during the Lok Sabha elections, winning 18 of the 42 seats and cementing its status as the largest opposition party. Top BJP leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda are actively campaigning in the state on a regular basis, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at mega-rallies in various districts. In addition, the party has inducted a number of top TMC leaders and expects to organise at least 1,500 rallies and roadshows in total.

(Picture Credit: PTI)