Dinesh Trivedi Claims 'TMC Outsourced To Prashant Kishor', Rejects Opportunism Charge

Speaking exclusively with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Friday, ex-TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi claimed that political strategist Prashant Kishor is running TMC. He was reflecting on the reasons for his sudden resignation from the Rajya Sabha earlier in the day. Weighing in on TMC's rise to power, he expressed surprise at how a party which once struggled for finances was now able to pay the political strategist in crores. Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee is working with the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC to ensure the re-election of the party in the Assembly election due in April-May this year.

Claiming that the party has been "outsourced", he also took a dig at Kishor who had predicted that BJP will struggle to win more than 99 seats in the 294-member West Bengal Assembly. On December 21, 2020, the I-PAC founder had tweeted, "For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality, BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in #WestBengal PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space!" Citing this assertion, the former Railways Minister stressed that his exit at this juncture could not be termed as opportunism.

Ex-TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi remarked, "It's been a 12 year struggle before we got power. And during the time of this struggle, we formed this party. I was very much the founder and we struggled for those 12 years. I remember we used to struggle for 5000-7000 rupees. And now you have hundreds of crores to give to a consultant. And you say that my party is poor. Those both things don't gel. The party which you formed with some ideology is now being outsourced. It is virtually being hijacked and the leadership and you yourself and the party have gone somewhere else. So, the soul of the party is not there."

"If you go by an important person who otherwise runs the party- Mr.Kishor, he had tweeted that BJP will struggle to cross double digits. So at the moment, as per the party, they are actually on the upswing. And I have taken maybe a bold or senseless decision that I have left the party when the party is in the upswing. But God forbid for that party, if they lose and then I left, it would have been opportunism," he added.

TMC's woes increase ahead of Assembly polls

After BJP won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the 2019 General Election, the exodus of TMC leaders to the JP Nadda-led party has increased manifold. For instance, ex-MLAs Suvendu Adhikari, Silbhadra Dutta, Tapasi Mondal, Ashoke Dinda, Sudip Mukherjee, Saikat Panja, Dipali Biswas, Sukra Munda, Shyamapda Mukherjee, Biswajit Kundu and Banasri Maity and TMC MP Sunil Mondal joined BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore on December 19, 2020. On January 30, TMC received another blow as 5 of its former leaders- Rajib Banerjee, Prabir Ghosal, Baishali Dalmiya, Rathin Chakraborty and Rudranil Ghosh joined BJP.

