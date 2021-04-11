Dinesh Trivedi Reacts To CM Mamata's Demand For Shah's Resignation; Calls Her 'desperate'

BJP leader Dinesh Trivedi lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the TMC supremo demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over firing by central forces at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar, which killed 4 people. The BJP leader slammed the Chief Minister and said that Mamata Banerjee can speak anything out of her frustration and desperation.

BJP's Dinesh Trivedi slams CM Mamata

Dinesh Trivedi said, "It is very unfortunate when people doubt our forcess—an unIndian act. Our central forces have always worked for preserving the security of our country."

Speaking about CM Mamata's visit to Cooch Behar for leading protest march and rallies against the firing, Trivedi said that her move clearly shows her desperation. Speaking further, he said that being a senior leader, Mamata Banerjee should work for India and should not do anything to instigate panic and violence during these times. "When you said to gherao the central forces, I don't think any Indian would want to do it," the BJP leader added.

CM Mamata demands Amit Shah's resignation

Lashing out the Union Home Minister over the Cooch Behar firing, CM Mamata Banerjee on Saturday, held him responsible for the incident and demanded his resignation while she was attending a press conference in Siliguri. Slamming the EC for the lack of security, she alleged that the SP of Cooch Behar was recently changed sides to favour BJP. Stating that she did not hold the Central forces responsible for the incident, she said she will be visiting the victims' house on April 11 and release compensation soon. Currently, 44 seats in Bengal are up for grabs in phase-4 of polls, with West Bengal elections results to be released in May 2.

"Home Minister Amit Shah is completely responsible for today's incident and he himself is the conspirator. I don't blame central forces because they work under Home Minister's order. Why is Home Minister supplying guns and goons from Delhi? India is a democratic country, no one can get votes by threatening people. It was PM's responsibility to meet the family members of the deceased. Isn't he ashamed? He is giving clean chit. It's a matter of shame. I condemn his attitude," she said in Siliguri.

Cooch Behar firing

As stated by the CISF, its Quick Reaction Team (QRT) was attacked by a mob comprising of 50-60 miscreants at polling booth no. 126 -Jorpatki in Cooch Behar's Sitalkuchi. The miscreants then attacked the QRT personnel and their vehicles forcing the latter to act in self-defence and fired six rounds in the air to disperse the crowd. The mob returned after an hour yet again and assaulted the Home guard and an Asha worker and also allegedly attempted to beat up the polling staff who were on duty.

CISF said that the mob then started approaching the CISF personnel following which seven rounds were fired at the mob. After more polling parties arrived at the spot, a few rounds were fired after which the crowd was dispersed. This resulted in 5 to 6 miscreants sustaining fatal injuries out of which some of them succumbed to their injuries. Meanwhile, the EC adjourned the poll in polling booth no.126 based on the interim report from Special Observers. Additionally, the poll body has sought detailed reports from them and the WB Chief Electoral Officer by 5 pm. While TMC has accused the Central Armed Police Forces of committing a "cold-blooded murder" besides injuring three other innocent people in the Sitalkuchi, BJP has held TMC responsible alleging that a TMC mob gheraoed the Central forces.

(Image: PTI)