Dinesh Trivedi Attacks Mamata After Induction In BJP; Slams Her 'politics Of Appeasement'

After his formal induction into the BJP, former Trinamool Congress leader Dinesh Trivedi on Saturday lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slamming her for treating minorities like 'vote-banks' instead of helping them into the mainstream. Slamming Mamata for her 'politics of appeasement', he said, "Politics is not a business which functions on give and take. Otherwise, I would not have left my Ministry of Railways or my more than 5 years of membership in the Rajya Sabha that was left. Citizens are always supreme," said Trivedi.

"Bengal's culture is not corruption, or cut money, or violence. They are lauding Vivekananda Ji and Rabindranath Thakur and the work they are doing is the complete opposite. People are not foolish. You are going and reciting shlokas you are trying to show you are Hindu why? Because you have always done a politics of appeasement. But people know, you don't treat everyone equally. Even minorities are angry at TMC that they are being used. What has Mamata done for them? Has she given them respect? They want to be a part of mainstream India. but you have only seen minorities as vote banks," he added.

On Mamata Banerjee's decision to fight only from her stronghold Nandigram and not the Bhowanipore constituency, Trivedi remarked that people were 'angry' and they hence the result could be anything, hinting that there was a possibility that she could lose her bastion,

"There is no need to show machismo in politics. It would have been if she would have only fought in Bhowanipore. People are angry and when they're angry then the results can be anything. After the list was released so many people called me, asking me to help them come into BJP, so many Muslims. They are also citizens of India, they want jobs, employment, and respect like all of us. When the people wany parviratan then they vote in abundance," he stated.

Dinesh Trivedi joins BJP

Dinesh Trivedi, who had resigned from his Rajya Sabha seat in February joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of the party's national president JP Nadda on Saturday. Calling it the "golden moment I had been waiting for," he said, "Bengal has huge potential but still people are going out to work in other cities. The state is full of corruption and Gunda raj. Today, the people of Bengal are happy that a parivartan (change) is going to take place under BJP."

Welcoming the former Bengal minister into the party, Nadda said, "Dinesh Trivedi was the right person in the wrong party, now he is in the right party."

Trivedi, a three-time Rajya Sabha MP and former railway minister had announced his resignation in the house during a debate on the Union Budget, saying he cannot remain silent on the political violence taking place in the election-bound state.

Trivedi, a three-time Rajya Sabha MP and former railway minister had announced his resignation in the house during a debate on the Union Budget, saying he cannot remain silent on the political violence taking place in the election-bound state.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes in the state will take place on May 2.

