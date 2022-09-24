'Dirty Politics & Downfall Of Morals': Karnataka CM Bommai Amid Congress' 'PayCM' Campaign

As the poster row intensifies in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hit out at Congress on Saturday for doing dirty politics. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that there seems to be a downfall in the grand old party's "morals".

Speaking to reporters, CM Bommai said, "Through the PayCM campaign, Congress is doing dirty politics. If there's any issue, it should be discussed directly, a document should be given and an investigation should be done. They come to the House without any idea. This seems to be the downfall of their morals."

Poster row intensifies in Karnataka

The poster row began in Karnataka with Congress putting up PayCM QR code posters in Bengaluru. The QR code featured CM Bommai's picture and directed users to a website - '40% Sarkara' - accusing the BJP government of charging 40% commission on public works. Ahead of the Assembly elections next year, Congress is trying to rake up the issue of contractor Santosh Patil's death by suicide in a Udupi hotel earlier this year.

On September 23, the grand old party intensified its campaign targeting the Bommai government with top leaders putting up 'PayCM posters' at public places, overlooking the state government's direction to investigate the matter.

In response, the BJP launched a counter-offensive. It started the 'Scam Ramaiah' campaign spotlighting the various scams that took place during the Congress regime led by Siddaramaiah from 2013 to 2018. The party also released a booklet, targeting Siddaramaiah, saying that he drove a '100 percent loot Congress government'.

BJP also shared a similar QR code featuring Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and suggested the grand old party to "put Rahul Gandhi's photo in the QR code and beg for the yatra."

Another QR code featuring Congress Karnataka chief DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah was shared with the caption "Scan this QR code to remove these corrupt duo from the state who have looted the state. It also shared individual pictures of state Congress leaders holding a phone with a QR code featuring a picture of Sonia Gandhi.

Image: ANI, Republic World