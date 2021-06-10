'Dirty Politics With Children': Health Min Says Mamata Govt Ignored SC Order On Orphans

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday hit out at Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal government for failing to provide protection and basic amenities to children who were orphaned during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Minister claimed that the Chief Minister ignored the Supreme Court’s order to collect the details of children orphaned by Coronavirus and upload them on the National Child Protection Commission portal.

Attacking the TMC Supremo, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, “A sister (Didi) is an idol of affection, sacrifice and love, but why is this sister so cruel? Why are you shying away from providing government facilities to orphaned children? Dirty politics with the lives of young ones is not good.” He further asked, “What is Mamata Banerjee trying to prove by ignoring the court order? Is she above the Supreme Court?”

The Supreme court is hearing a petition which seeks to make arrangements for the protection of children in shelter homes who lost their parents to COVID-19. Taking suo moto cognisance of the issue, the top court had directed all states to collect information about orphaned children and upload them on the portal of NCPCR. However, the Bengal Government has not done it so far.

Supreme Court slams West Bengal government

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court said that all the States have systematically uploaded the information following its order, but only West Bengal has not yet understood the order. Slamming the TMC government for making an excuse, the court said, “when all the states have complied with the order, how can there be confusion only for Bengal?”

The Supreme Court asked the Mamata Banerjee government to comply with its previous order and complete the proceedings so that children who need safety and care are provided with facilities. The bench directed the concerned officials to collect information about orphans and upload them quickly on the NCPCR portal.