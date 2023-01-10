'Disappearing Azad Party': Congress Mocks Ghulam Nabi Azad Amid Resignations From Party

Congress on Tuesday mocked the erstwhile leader of the party, Ghulam Nabi Azad. Taking to Twitter, Jairam Ramesh commented on the resignation of Choudhary Nizam ud din Khatana and Choudhary Gulzar Ahmad from their posts as well as primary membership in Democratic Progressive Azad Party. Ramesh wrote, "Disappearing Azad Party."

The General Secretary In-Charge of Communication for Congress had shared a post by Jahanzaib Sirwal of India Youth Congress. "After Melbourne the fastest pitch to have highest no.of wicket fall is DAP," Sirwal had written in the post, embedded wherein were the resignation letters of both Choudhary Nizam ud din Khatana and Choudhary Gulzar Ahmad. Both had cited the 'recent political development' as the reason for their resignation.

Disappearing Azad Party https://t.co/aau1DqqvbE — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 10, 2023

Last week, 17 leaders of the DAP, including former deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand and Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed, deserted former Congress veteran Azad and returned to the Congress fold. Buoyed by the return of members to the party, Ramesh said, "Members of Ghulam Nabi Azad's party have returned to Congress, they had just left for a month's holiday with Azad."

Ghulam Nabi Azad launched own party a month after resigning from Congress

Ghulam Nabi Azad had back in September launched his own party, the DPA. This was after he had tendered his resignation from Congress in August. In his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, the veteran leader targeted the party leadership, particularly Rahul Gandhi, stating that the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by the Wayanad MP.

"Unfortunately after the entry of Rahul Gandhi into politics and particularly after 2013 when he was appointed as the vice president by you (Sonia Gandhi), the entire consultative mechanism which earlier existed was demolished by him. All senior and experienced leaders were sidelined and a new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party," Azad said in his five-page resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi.