'Disastrous Term': Tejashwi Yadav Slams Nitish-BJP Combine, Urges Focus On Ground Issues

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav termed the tenure of the Nitish Kumar-led BJP-JDU government in Bihar as a "disastrous" one and urged a focus on real ground issues.

Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday, June 12, termed the tenure of the BJP-JDU government in Bihar as a "disastrous" one. Contending that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and BJP were using his family's name for the political benefit even after being in power for 15 years, Yadav claimed that the state government had nothing to showcase. He reckoned that it was time to inform the people of Bihar about the corruption of the ruling coalition.

The Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly called upon Kumar and BJP to focus on ground issues such as unemployment, law and order, migration, labourers, corruption, communalism, governance, development, education and health infrastructure. According to him, these issues required urgent redressal and would help the state. Maintaining that he and his family were used to personal attacks for the last 30 years, the former Bihar Deputy CM questioned the state government on why the updates on COVID-19 cases, health management, unemployment and quarantine centres had stopped. 

'Fought to end all social anomalies of Bihar' 

On Thursday, the RJD celebrated former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav's birthday as 'Garib Samman Diwas' with an aim to feed at least 73,000 workers in the state. However, RJD workers flouted social distancing norms during a food distribution programme in Patna. On this occasion, Yadav visited his father Lalu Prasad Yadav at Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences and wrote a letter. 

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav wrote, "Today, I have come to Ranchi to meet my father. Different forms of feelings are coming to my thoughts on his birthday. The thoughts are a bit distressed as he is struggling alone away from us. Whenever I have a look at the journey of my father's life, it appears wonderful and uncommon. Respected Lalu ji, fought to end all social anomalies of Bihar. Raised the flag of the rights of the poor and regardless of how odd the state of affairs got here, by no means bowed down, by no means compromised his ideas."

