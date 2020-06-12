'Disastrous Term': Tejashwi Yadav Slams Nitish-BJP Combine, Urges Focus On Ground Issues

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday, June 12, termed the tenure of the BJP-JDU government in Bihar as a "disastrous" one. Contending that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and BJP were using his family's name for the political benefit even after being in power for 15 years, Yadav claimed that the state government had nothing to showcase. He reckoned that it was time to inform the people of Bihar about the corruption of the ruling coalition.

The Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly called upon Kumar and BJP to focus on ground issues such as unemployment, law and order, migration, labourers, corruption, communalism, governance, development, education and health infrastructure. According to him, these issues required urgent redressal and would help the state. Maintaining that he and his family were used to personal attacks for the last 30 years, the former Bihar Deputy CM questioned the state government on why the updates on COVID-19 cases, health management, unemployment and quarantine centres had stopped.

Nitish Kumar & BJP must concentrate on real ground issues vis-a-vis unemployment, law & order, migration, labourers, corruption, communalism, governance, development, education and health infrastructure etc. This will help Bihar and therefore needs to be addressed urgently. — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 12, 2020

Even after being in power for 15 years, your political employment in my family’s name says you’ve nothing to showcase. Your disastrous term will end very soon. It’s about time to pull down the facades and let the people of Bihar know about your immortality & corruption. — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 12, 2020

Read: 2.51 Crore Saplings To Be Planted On Bihar Prithvi Diwas: Dy CM Sushil Modi

Bihar will get nothing by personal attacks on me. We are used to these derogatory attacks & inflammatory rhetorics from last 30 years from all of you. Why did you stop updating about corona cases, health management, unemployment, quarantine centres & poor migrant’s issues? — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 12, 2020

Read: CM Nitish Kumar To Unveil Migrant-friendly 'new Industrial Policy' In Bihar Ahead Of Polls

'Fought to end all social anomalies of Bihar'

On Thursday, the RJD celebrated former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav's birthday as 'Garib Samman Diwas' with an aim to feed at least 73,000 workers in the state. However, RJD workers flouted social distancing norms during a food distribution programme in Patna. On this occasion, Yadav visited his father Lalu Prasad Yadav at Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences and wrote a letter.

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav wrote, "Today, I have come to Ranchi to meet my father. Different forms of feelings are coming to my thoughts on his birthday. The thoughts are a bit distressed as he is struggling alone away from us. Whenever I have a look at the journey of my father's life, it appears wonderful and uncommon. Respected Lalu ji, fought to end all social anomalies of Bihar. Raised the flag of the rights of the poor and regardless of how odd the state of affairs got here, by no means bowed down, by no means compromised his ideas."

Read: Shatrughan Sinha Opposes EVMs & Bats For Ballot In Bihar Amid Covid; Appeals To PM Modi