'Discriminating Against Me As I'm A Woman': Telangana Guv's Big Charge Against KCR Govt

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on The Nation Wants To Know, where she asserted that Telangana will write in its history on how a woman governor was discriminated against.

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan hit out at the state government for discriminating against her as a woman governor and said it has no respect for the gubernatorial post.

Speaking to Arnab Goswami, the Telangana Governor said, "Till I acquired the post of Governor in Telangana. No female ministers were present in the cabinet. The entire council of Ministers was occupied by only men. However, on the day of the oath ceremony, in the evening, two lady ministers in the cabinet were elected."

"The state government does not want a lady to be in a constitutional post. The KCR-led Telangana government is discriminating because I am a woman," the Governor said.

#NationWantsToKnow | 'I have a doubt, you don't want a lady in a Constitutional post, that is why you are insulting me': Telangana Governor @DrTamilisaiGuv. Watch - https://t.co/hA99hOQ2QR pic.twitter.com/Jm1qwWAT77 — Republic (@republic) November 26, 2022

Notably, Tamilisai Soundararajan, on several occasions, has alleged that the Telangana government has discriminated against her based on gender.

Earlier, during a ceremony marking the beginning of the fourth year in the service of the people of Telangana at the Raj Bhavan, the Governor mentioned that she does not demand rights because she is a woman. She said that women work equivalently to men and achieve their rights.

'KCR didn't visit when my mother passed away'

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan’s mother Krishna Kumari passed away at a corporate hospital in Hyderabad on August 18 at the age of 76.

In the conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Dr Soundararajan said, "It might be personal, but I lost my mother when I was the Governor. I called PM’s office, President’s office, and CM’s office. Both the higher offices immediately called but Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao did not have the courtesy to talk to me."

She further said that the same incident occurred with the previous Governor and KCR attended all ceremonies. "The mortal remains of my mother were kept in Chennai, the Pondicherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited my residence. KCR never visited nor showed any basic courtesy."

'KCR never discussed possible solutions to combat COVID-19 with me'

Hitting out at the Telangana government, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan asserted that the state government did not consult with her about the Covid pandemic despite her being a doctor. "During the corona period, I wanted the Chief Minister to discuss the possible solutions to combat coronavirus with me as I am a Doctor but he never showed up in Raj Bhavan."

"He was called repeatedly, he used to visit Raj Bhavan occasionally. However, he used to visit the previous Governor every week. So I reiterate the fact that the government has been discriminating against me as I am a woman. KCR does not want to obey a female in the state cabinet," Dr Soundararajan said.