Discussed Transformation Of India In Modi Govt: Jaishankar On Meet With 13 Nations' Envoys

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar along with Bharatiya Janata Party's National President JP Nadda met with envoys of 13 nations at the party's headquarters in Delhi on Saturday, June 11. Opening up about the meeting, India's EAM said that they discussed eight years of the Modi government in Delhi.

It is important to mention that the party is running an initiative named 'Know BJP' through which the leaders inform the envoys of various countries about the historical journey, ideology, structure and ongoing activities of the BJP. The party wishes to meet at least 150 representatives of various countries.

The EAM S Jaishankar and JP Nadda met with representatives of Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Jamaica, Lithuania, Mauritius, Nepal, Serbia, Spain, Thailand and the United Kingdom. The minister tweeted after the meeting: "Discussed the transformation of India during 8 years of the Modi Government and various activities of the party as part of the ‘Know BJP’ initiative."

Notably, BJP Spokespersons Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Guru Prakash Paswan, Vijay Chauthaiwale, the party's in-charge of the Foreign Affairs Department and other senior leaders were also present during the same meeting.

'Know BJP' initiative

JP Nadda met with envoys from seven nations, including Russia, on June 4 at the party's Delhi headquarters. The BJP head has met with 34 envoys, and this is his third meeting as part of the 'Know BJP' initiative. Laos, Russia, Cuba, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkey all sent envoys to meet with the BJP head. The meeting was three hours long.

Vijay Chauthaiwale claimed that India has gained worldwide credibility under PM Modi's leadership and that the envoys do not need to be acquainted with the party. He also mentioned that the Russian diplomat began their conversation in Hindi before switching to English. Over the previous five years, the envoy has worked in India in various roles.

While speaking with delegates from seven nations, JP Nadda told them about the party's membership drive, the rank and file constitution, and their duties and responsibilities. He also mentioned the party's members' contributions during the COVID-19 epidemic and thanked the nations that assisted India in the evacuation of students from Ukraine.