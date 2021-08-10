DISGRACEFUL: Congress MP Climbs Atop Rajya Sabha Benches, Throws rulebook At Chair

High Drama was witnessed in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday after Opposition MPs lost their cool and climbed on the table, shouting anti-government slogans while the discussion on farm laws was ongoing. Taking the lead, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh first climbed on the reporters' table at around 2:17 pm and raised slogans, promoting Vice-Chairperson Bhubaneswar Kalita to adjourn the House for 15 minutes.

However, Congress' Pratap Singh Bajwa crossed the line as he climbed on the table and threw the rule book at the Rajya Sabha chair. He was joined by Deepender Hooda, Rajmani Patel, CPI's Binoy Viswam, and CPI's V Sivadasan, who also sat on the table, disrupting the proceedings of the House.

The Rajya Sabha assembled again at 2:33 pm but only to get adjourned till 3.03 pm and eventually till tomorrow.

'Opposition behaving like rowdies'

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi strongly condemned the 'rowdy' behaviour of Congress MPs and demanded the party clarify its stand on their members' conduct. Speaking to the media after the adjournment of the monsoon session, Pralhad Joshi said Opposition MP's began to throw the rulebooks at the chair and BJP members during the discussion on farm laws.

"Opposition MPs had demanded a discussion on farmers' agriculture issues. We accepted Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu's request to hold a debate on the matter. But as soon as our member began to speak on the issue, he was interrupted by BJD's Prasanna Acharya. We are open to constructive criticism, therefore we listened to his remarks. But suddenly, some Opposition MP's began to throw the rulebooks at the chair and BJP members," the Minister said.

Joshi added that has but never witnessed such behaviour in the last 17 years, despite having been in the Opposition for a decade. "I strongly condemn their actions. Congress should clarify its stand on this. I think Congress cannot digest the fact that the OBC bill is being passed in Parliament today. They are misbehaving like rowdies as they have slowly begun to lose ground," he said.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also called out members of the Congress, AAP, and TMC parties for undemocratic attitude towards Parliament proceedings. He stated that Congress is unable to digest the fact that farmers are prospering with the new government policies.

"Since the beginning of the Monsoon session of Parliament, the Government of India has been saying that we're ready to hold a detailed discussion on any subject including those related to agriculture. The demand for a discussion on agriculture was accepted in Rajya Sabha today. As soon as it began, Congress, AAP, and TMC adopted an undemocratic attitude. Congress is not able to digest the fact that farmers are prospering with the new govt policies," said Tomar.

The attitude of Congress and TMC during the discussion in Rajya Sabha has dealt a major blow to democracy and proves that there is nothing black in the new farm laws. Black can only be seen in the clothes of Opposition leaders, the Minister added.

