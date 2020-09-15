Disha Death Case: Devendra Fadnavis Says 'no Professional Evidence Or Forensics Gathered'

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday issued his first response on the Disha Salian death probe, remarking that the Mumbai Police treated her death as suicide without gathering any forensics or evidence. "If the Mumbai Police had done the investigation properly, the Supreme Court would have never handed it over to the CBI. Now many people have raised whether they should have linked Sushant's death with Disha or not. Mumbai Police treated Disha Salian's death as a normal suicide. No professional evidence, forensics was gathered," said Fadnavis.

His remarks come after BJP leader Nitesh Rane made the most sensational claims yet linking the deaths of Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput, and posed questions on the absence of Disha's fiance Rohan Rai who he claimed was present and had witnessed and been told about the entire sequence of events on June 8, after Disha had fled a party held at Juhu.

"The drug cartel in Bollywood is a big menace and it should be investigated properly. I am not going to comment on any politician's involvement. I have faith that the CBI will investigate properly. The Maharashtra government should have focused on Coronavirus but they are focusing on Kangana which is unfortunate," he added, on the claim made by Rane that a politician had been present at the party where Disha Salian had been invited before she went home to Rohan Rai in Malad, and then died.

'Where is Rohan Rai?': BJP MLA Nitesh Rane

On Monday, in an explosive set of disclosures, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has claimed that Disha Salian's fiance Rohan Rai knew everything about what happened on June 8 leading to Disha's death and subsequently leading to Sushant's death.

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Nitesh Rane questioned Rohan Rai being 'nowhere in the picture' of the investigation so far and when pressed, said that he 'knew whatever Rohan Rai knew', referring to the events of June 8 - specifically a party in Juhu which Disha Salian attended before her death later that evening at Rohan Rai and her apartment building in Malad.

Nitesh Rane said that Disha's fiance knows the 'truth about June 8' and is allegedly in hiding. "You have to understand that there are very straight-forward evidence or a straight-forward link. And, there is a very suspicious way things have started unveiling after June 8th which led to the 13th. If you see, Disha Salian did not stay with her parents, but, in a live-in relationship with a guy called Rohan Rai. Surprisingly, they both were in a live-in relationship, madly in love. They were planning to settle down by the end of this year or next year. That is what we have heard. Surprisingly, since Disha's death, nobody has heard about this guy called Rohan Rai till today, and what is his stand on the entire Disha Salian episode? Why isn't he coming out and saying that this isn't a suicide and this is what has happened?," Rane said.

Rane claimed, "He is not even coming out and saying that. He has completely disappeared. Why he is not anywhere in the picture right now? Coincidentally, on June 9th, Rohan Rai and his friends were co-ordinating on Disha's funeral. Now if you look at the provisional post-mortem report, the date is on June 11th. So, if Rohan Rai and his friends were co-ordinating Disha's funeral on June 9th, how did the post-mortem report get dated on June 11th? And, what were they co-ordinating on June 9th? So it all gives rise to the suspicion on the character of Rohan Rai and why is he not in the picture? Why is he not coming out and saying that this is what had happened? If it's wrong, it's wrong."

