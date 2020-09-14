Disha Salian Case: Nitesh Rane Says 'system Trying To Save Someone', Ready To Go To CBI

In a sensational testimony in the Disha Salian Death case, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane indicated that he spoke to Salian's fiance Rohan Rai about June 8 events. Speaking to Republic TV exclusively, Nitesh Rane alleged that he is privy to certain hidden information about June 8 and will give it to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the 'right time'.

Nitesh Rane in his interview raised questions on Rohan Rai's absence since June 8 and said, "The closest link to Disha Salian's death is Rohan Rai just like Rhea is closest to Sushant Singh Rajput's death." Rane also indicated that there is a 'strong link between Disha and Sushant's death & alleged that only Rohan 'has all the information' but is 'currently in hiding'.

"CBI is going in the right direction. Something must have happened at the party of June 8 and someone must have been present there because of which the Mumbai Police is on the backfoot. The whole system is trying to save someone who must have been present on both June 8 and 12. The CBI should check mobile tower locations to track these people. There definitely were certain people who were present on both dates. This is not a political case at all. Two young people die in a very wrong manner and it is my duty as a responsible citizen to provide all the information to the CBI," Rane said in the interview.

When asked if he was 100% sure about Rohan Rai holding on to June 8 information, Rane claimed, "100%. He knows it. That's why he is away from the picture. He has to be investigated. He needs to come out and talk. Either he has to go and meet the CBI or the CBI needs to contact him. He has to come in the picture. If he doesn't come out, I will approach the CBI and give out the information that I have. Because he has information about what happened on the 8th night."

WATCH VIDEO

Disha Salian allegedly fell from the 14th floor of a Malad highrise on June 8. Before her demise, Disha Salian was working with Bunty Sajdeh's talent management company Cornerstone which also managed Sushant Singh Rajput.

Disha Salian death case: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane questions Disha’s fiance Rohan Rai’s absence

Disha Salian-Sushant Singh death link: CBI probes 'farmhouse party', say sources