Disha Salian Death Case: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Questions Disha’s Fiance Rohan Rai’s Absence

Disha Salian died under mysterious circumstances in Mumbai and a few days later actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead, the focus is back on both the cases. Throwing light on the same, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, spoke to Republic TV exclusively and raised questions on Disha Salian's fiance Rohan Rai.

Questioning Rai, Nitesh Rane claimed that Disha's fiance knows the 'truth about June 8' and is allegedly in hiding. "You have to understand that there are very straight-forward evidence or a straight-forward link. And, there is a very suspicious way things have started unveiling after June 8th which led to the 13th. If you see, Disha Salian did not stay with her parents, but, in a live-in relationship with a guy called Rohan Rai. Surprisingly, they both were in a live-in relationship, madly in love. They were planning to settle down by the end of this year or next year. That is what we have heard. Surprisingly, since Disha's death, nobody has heard about this guy called Rohan Rai till today, and what is his stand on the entire Disha Salian episode? Why isn't he coming out and saying that this isn't a suicide and this is what has happened?," Rane said.

WATCH VIDEO ABOVE

Rane further claimed that Rohan Rai along with his friends was planning Disha's funeral for June 9 and raised questions on the post-mortem report.

Rane claimed, "He is not even coming out and saying that. He has completely disappeared. Why he is not anywhere in the picture right now? Coincidentally, on June 9th, Rohan Rai and his friends were co-ordinating on Disha's funeral. Now if you look at the provisional post-mortem report, the date is on June 11th. So, if Rohan Rai and his friends were co-ordinating Disha's funeral on June 9th, how did the post-mortem report get dated on June 11th? And, what were they co-ordinating on June 9th? So it all gives rise to the suspicion on the character of Rohan Rai and why is he not in the picture? Why is he not coming out and saying that this is what had happened? If it's wrong, it's wrong."

Rane also claimed that Rohan Rai, who hails from Mangalore, is currently at his native place in 'hiding'. "He is not even in Bombay and not in touch with anyone," he added. Rane also added that if Rohan does not come out and share information with the CBI, he is ready to share everything he knows with the investigating agency.

Disha Salian-Sushant Singh death link: CBI probes 'farmhouse party', say sources

Disha Salian death: Mumbai Police changes investigating officer while CBI probes case?

Disha Salian allegedly fell from the 14th floor of a Malad highrise on June 8. Before her demise, Disha Salian was working with Bunty Sajdeh's talent management company Cornerstone which also managed Sushant Singh Rajput.