Disproportionate case against ex-CM's 'aide', AIADMK sees red

Coimbatore/Chennai, Oct 22 (PTI) Vigilance sleuths filed a disproportionate assets case against a Salem based AIADMK leader considered to be close to former Chief Minister K Palaniswami and conducted searches on Friday at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu.

The AIADMK, condemning the case and searches, said people would soon put a full stop to such politically vindictive action.

The vigilance and anti-corruption wing registered a case of amassing Rs 3.78 crore against R Elangovan during the check period from April 1, 2014 to March 31, 2020. The case is under the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC. Searches led to seizure of Rs 29.77 lakh cash and documents were seized.

Elangovan is the chairman of the Tamil Nadu State Apex Cooperative Bank and president of the Salem District Central Cooperative Bank since 2014 and 2013 respectively.

The 57-year old Elangovan is the Secretary of Salem-Rural District 'Puratchi Thalaivi Amma Peravai', an AIADMK wing.

He is named the first accused, and his son E Praveen Kumar, who is the vice-chairman of an educational trust is the second accused for 'abetment'.

According to the FIR, dated October 21, there is suspicion that the two men named as accused acquired 'many more assets' that are held by "benamis in various places in and around Tamil Nadu and outside." Further, there is information that they have invested large amounts from the 'ill-gotten money' in colleges and institutions being run by a trust in Tiruchirappalli district, it added.

The searches were held in 36 premises in Salem, Coimbatore, Namakkal, Chennai, Karur and Tiruchirappalli. It includes the residences of Elangovan and his son, their relatives, associates and colleges and institutions run by a trust.

During the searches, Rs 29.77 lakh cash, 10 luxury cars, two buses, 3 computer hard discs, 21.2 kg of gold jewellery, 282 kg of silver articles, bank passbooks, property documents and bank deposits of Rs 68 lakh "were identified and the cash and documents relevant to the case were seized," an official release said.

Condemning the action as political vendetta of the DMK regime, AIADMK top leader K Palaniswami said it was aimed at 'blocking' the party activities of Elangovan, an active office-bearer who is also loyal to the party leadership.

In a statement, the former CM said the AIADMK is a 'great people's movement' that had faced several challenges, have overcome them and made achievements.

The DMK government's continuous efforts to try to stop the AIADMK on its tracks would be scuttled with the wishes of party workers and "people will soon put a full stop to Chief Minister M K Stalin's vendetta measures." Elangovan is the fifth AIADMK man to face vigilance action after the DMK assumed power in May 2021.

A case of corruption allegations against S P Velumani, a former Minister, has already been filed. Disproportionate assets cases are faced by former Ministers C Vijayabaskar, K C Veeramani, and M R Vijayabaskar. PTI NVM VGN BN BN

